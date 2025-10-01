Two children injured in separate scooter collisions in Toronto, raising safety concerns

The incidents come amid a documented rise in scooter-related injuries among children. A report from The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) published in 2024 found a sharp increase in emergency department visits linked to e-scooters and e-bikes. Photo: Getty.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 1, 2025 12:08 pm.

Two children were hospitalized on Tuesday after being struck by vehicles while riding scooters in separate incidents in Toronto, renewing concerns about scooter safety for young riders.

On Tuesday morning, police said a 12-year-old child was also struck while riding a scooter in Scarborough, near Kingston Road and Mason Road.

The child was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, with police later confirming with 680 NewsRadio that the boy was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

The second collision happened around 5:45 p.m. in the Moss Park neighbourhood, near Parliament and Shuter streets.

Toronto police say a 10-year-old boy riding a scooter was hit by a vehicle and rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver remained at the scene.

Growing trend of scooter injuries impacting Toronto youth

The incidents come amid a documented rise in scooter-related injuries among children. A report from The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) published in 2024 found a sharp increase in emergency department visits linked to e-scooters and e-bikes.

In June and July 2024 alone, SickKids recorded 16 e-scooter injuries, more than triple the number seen during the same period in 2023. The hospital’s trauma registry indicates that e-scooters account for 85 per cent of battery-powered device-related injuries in children between 2021 and 2024.

More than half of those injured were not wearing helmets, according to the report.

“High speed, a lack of helmet use, young age and interaction with motor vehicles all place children and youth at risk of serious injury if there is a fall or collision,” said Dr. Suzanne Beno, Medical Co-Director of the Trauma Program at SickKids.

SickKids recommends that children avoid operating e-scooters altogether, and that older youth wear helmets, follow municipal rules, and avoid riding in traffic-heavy areas.

Top Stories

Brampton family shaken after vehicle set on fire, home riddled with bullets

A Brampton family says they are living in fear after their home and vehicles were targeted in a violent overnight attack that saw gunfire tear through their house and a pickup truck doused with gasoline...

updated

31m ago

Auditor general finds Ford government chose many projects backed by lobbyists to receive skills development funds

Ontario's Auditor General Shelley Spence took aim at Doug Ford government's Skills Development Fund in her annual report released on Wednesday. The fund has for years awarded funds to non-profits, unions...

15m ago

Ottawa denies Marineland request to export its remaining beluga whales to China

Ottawa has denied a request from Marineland to send its remaining beluga whales to China. Fisheries Minister Joanne Thompson says the federal government will not grant an export permit to ship the 30...

1h ago

Will Bo Bichette be ready for Game 1? Blue Jays weigh options

The Toronto Blue Jays are keeping a close eye on the health of star shortstop Bo Bichette, whose status for Game 1 of the American League Division Series (ALDS) on Saturday remains uncertain. General...

13m ago

