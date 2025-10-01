Wells hits late go-ahead single as Yankees beat Red Sox to force Game 3

New York Yankees Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) is congratulated by teammates after scoring the go-ahead run against the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning of Game 2 of an American League wild-card baseball playoff series, Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 1, 2025 10:02 pm.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. zipped all the way home from first base on Austin Wells’ tiebreaking single in the eighth inning, and the New York Yankees extended their season Wednesday night with a 4-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox in Game 2 of their AL Wild Card Series.

Unhappy he was left out of the starting lineup in the opener, Chisholm also made a couple of critical defensive plays at second base that helped the Yankees send the best-of-three playoff to a decisive Game 3 on Thursday night in the Bronx.

In the latest chapter of baseball’s most storied rivalry, the winner advances to face AL East champion Toronto in a best-of-five Division Series beginning Saturday. 

Ben Rice hit an early two-run homer and Aaron Judge had an RBI single for the Yankees, who got three innings of scoreless relief from their shaky bullpen after starter Carlos Rodón put the first two batters on in the seventh.

Related:

Devin Williams worked a one-hit eighth for the win, and David Bednar got three outs for his first post-season save. Judge pumped his fist when he caught Ceddanne Rafaela’s flyball on the right-field warning track to end it. 

Trevor Story homered and drove in all three runs for the Red Sox, who won the series opener 3-1 on Tuesday night behind ace lefty Garrett Crochet. 

With the score tied in the seventh, Chisholm saved a run with a diving stop of an infield single by pinch-hitter Masataka Yoshida. Story then flied out with the bases loaded to the edge of the centre-field warning track to end the inning, and fired-up reliever Fernando Cruz waved his arms wildly to pump up the crowd.

Chisholm also made a tough play to start an inning-ending double play with two on in the third — the first of three timely double plays turned by the Yankees.

There were two outs in the eighth when Chisholm drew a walk from losing pitcher Garrett Whitlock. Chisholm was running on a full-count pitch when Wells pulled a line drive that landed just inside the right-field line and caromed off the low retaining wall in foul territory.

Right fielder Nate Eaton made a strong, accurate throw to the plate, but the speedy Chisholm barely beat it with a headfirst slide as Wells pumped his arms at first base.

New York took a 3-2 lead in the fifth when Judge’s sinking looper went off the glove of diving left fielder Jarren Duran for a run-scoring single. Trent Grisham scored from second after drawing a two-out walk and advancing on a wild pitch.

Story connected on Rodón’s third pitch of the sixth to tie it again with his second career post-season homer. 

Rodón then issued a four-pitch walk to Alex Bregman. But after a mound visit from manager Aaron Boone, the left-hander avoided further damage when he got Carlos Narváez to ground into an inning-ending double play.

New York jumped ahead early when Cody Bellinger singled with two outs in the first and Rice, also left out of the lineup Tuesday against Crochet, lined the first post-season pitch he saw to right field for a two-run homer.

Story tied it with a two-run single in the third off Rodón, who prevented further damage by getting Bregman to ground into an inning-ending double play. 

