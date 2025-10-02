20 people arrested in Oshawa police operation targeting retail theft

Twenty people were arrested and charged last week as part of a four-day police operation targeting retail theft at a plaza in Oshawa.

Durham police launched an initiative called “Safe Shop” at the end of September in response to an increase in thefts at a plaza near Harmony Road North and Taunton Road East.

Officers provided education about theft prevention to business owners and also set up proactive patrols in the area to monitor the situation.

On Sept. 26, authorities concluded the operation and laid a total of 26 charges against 20 individuals. Police say five of the people arrested were on release orders for previous theft charges and face additional charges for breaching those conditions.

Authorities have not released the identities of the suspects or specific details about the charges they are facing.