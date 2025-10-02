A Scarborough resident says his neighbourhood has become increasingly difficult to live in due to loudspeaker announcements from Kennedy GO station and traffic congestion tied to ongoing construction.

Tryko, who has lived in the community since the 1950s, told CityNews the station’s announcements begin as early as 5:30 a.m. and continue throughout the day, disrupting his sleep and daily routine.

“I wake up because it goes right through my windows. Oh my goodness, I can’t get back to sleep,” he said. “It’s constant after that. All day long.”

Tryko says the problem began around three years ago, when the volume of the GO station’s announcements noticeably increased. He now hears them five to eight times per day, in both English and French.

“The French version is louder than the English version,” he said.

Despite reaching out to Metrolinx several times, he says the issue persists. While he recently noticed the announcements were not as loud, he insists the noise remains disruptive.

CityNews was present during one of the announcements, which could be clearly heard from Tryko’s backyard.

“Yeah, that was it.”

Metrolinx response

When contacted by CityNews, Metrolinx said it will review the volume of station announcements at Kennedy GO.

The agency is in the midst of a major station overhaul, part of a broader plan to transform Kennedy into a multi-modal transit hub connecting GO Transit, the TTC, and the future Eglinton Crosstown LRT.

Residents, meanwhile, say the noise is only part of the problem. Since February, traffic and parking congestion on Benjamin Boulevard have worsened after the north parking lot of the Don Montgomery Community Recreation Centre was closed to accommodate construction.

The closure has forced more vehicles onto nearby residential streets, adding to frustrations for those who live in the area.

“If you go to the parking lot, you’ll see it’s full,” Tryko said. “That parking is supposed to be only for the arena and the functions that go on there, but people park there for the GO Train and the subway.

“One time, my friend up the street had 20 cars parked on the road,” Tryko noted.

The provincial transit agency states that the construction is intended to upgrade Kennedy GO Station as part of a transit hub connecting the future two-way, all-day Stouffville Line service to Line 5 Eglinton, TTC buses, and the subway, including the Scarborough subway extension.