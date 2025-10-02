The Big Story
Have adults lost the art of making and maintaining friendships?
Posted October 2, 2025 7:42 am.
From balancing busy schedules to shifting interests, managing friendships as an adult can sometimes feel like a task. Throw in the pandemic’s impact on social interactions and managing conversations around divisive politics … and you have a recipe for strained relationships (perhaps even before they start).
Host Melanie Ng speaks with clinical psychologist Dr. Loren Soeiro about how to take inventory of your friendships in order to make more meaningful connections.You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify.