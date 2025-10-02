Six arrested as Toronto clears new encampment at Dufferin Grove Park

Toronto police say six people were arrested Wednesday during another encampment removal at Dufferin Grove Park, less than a week after the city declared the site cleared of tents and residents.

A Toronto Police Service (TPS) spokesperson confirmed officers were called to assist city staff and that “six individuals were arrested for trespassing.” Police emphasized that encampment operations are led by the City of Toronto.

In a statement, the city said new tents had reappeared at the west-end park following enforcement last Friday. Officials stated that trespass notices were issued on Sept. 27, and staff returned this week to address the situation.

“The City of Toronto was aware that new tents had appeared at Dufferin Grove Park following work on Friday to resolve the encampments there. In alignment with the City’s protocols, these tents are not permitted to remain,” said Gord Tanner, General Manager of Toronto Shelter and Support Services.

City says outreach and shelter offers continue amid renewed tensions

City staff, supported by outreach workers, were on site on Wednesday offering shelter spaces and other supports. The city stated that it had maintained “dedicated, enhanced homelessness services” at Dufferin Grove for 237 days, referring more than 70 people into shelter and helping nine individuals secure permanent housing.

“Every effort has been made to care for the people encamped in the park, help ensure the park is available to the broader community, and to avoid enforcement,” Tanner said. “The City remains committed to addressing the homelessness crisis and ensuring communities can access their parks.”

The latest arrests come days after city crews, backed by security and police, dismantled the long-standing encampment at Dufferin Grove. That operation followed weeks of tension between residents, advocates, and municipal staff, with some encampment occupants refusing to leave until they secured permanent housing.

Mayor Olivia Chow acknowledged last week that several people had declined the city’s offers of shelter, stressing that long-term solutions require more affordable housing and protections against illegal evictions.