Toronto police seek to ID Grenadian man who was found dead in Humberwood Park in 2003

A Toronto Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Denio Lourenco

Posted October 2, 2025 5:46 pm.

Toronto police are appealing for the public’s help in identifying the body of a middle-aged man who was found dead in an Etobicoke park more than 20 years ago.

On May 22, 2003, police were called to Humberwood Park after a man was discovered beneath an overturned picnic table without any vital signs. 

The park is located in a densely wooded area that spans five hectares and sits along the Humber River in Northern Etobicoke, near Finch Avenue West and Highway 427.

Investigators believe the man may have been using the table for shelter and say that he died within one to two days before his body was discovered.

A coroner later deemed the death as not being suspicious, but more than two decades later, authorities still have not been able to identify the man.

“Investigative Genetic Genealogy has shown that this man was from Grenada, likely from the Birch Grove area in the parish of St. Andrew,” authorities said in an update released on Thursday.

Police say he was in his 50s or 60s at the time of his death and was likely born in the 1940s or 1950s. His post-mortem height was reported to be between five-feet and five-foot-one. His weight was 122 pounds and he wore size 9 boots.

He is described as having brown eyes, a bald head with some grey hair, visible missing teeth and only one tooth in his lower jaw. He was found with a lighter and a bus ticket in his pocket.

He is also featured on Canada’s missing persons’ webpage.

Investigators encourage anyone with information to contact police.

Top Stories

Oakville cinema targeted for a second time, pulls screenings as a precaution

An Oakville cinema that was damaged in an arson attack last week has now been struck by gunfire, Halton police say. Halton police on Thursday around 1:50 a.m., one suspect approached the entrance of...

2h ago

30 arrested, millions in stolen vehicles and drugs seized by Niagara police

Niagara police say a sweeping organized crime investigation has led to the arrest of 30 people and the seizure of millions of dollars in stolen vehicles, drugs, cash, and firearms. The year-long probe,...

4h ago

20 people arrested in Oshawa police operation targeting retail theft

Twenty people were arrested and charged last week as part of a four-day police operation targeting retail theft at a plaza in Oshawa. Durham police launched an initiative called “Safe Shop” at the...

2h ago

Ontario MPP Chris Scott takes leave despite calls for resignation

An Ontario member of provincial parliament facing domestic violence charges says he is taking a short leave. Chris Scott was elected in February to represent Sault Ste. Marie for the Progressive Conservatives,...

3h ago

