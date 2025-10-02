What we know about the synagogue attack in Manchester, England

LONDON (AP) — British police said two people were killed and three others were seriously wounded on Thursday after an attacker drove a car into people outside a synagogue in Manchester in northwest England and stabbed members of the public.

Greater Manchester Police said officers shot and killed the suspect.

Here’s what to know:

The early response

Police were called to the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, in Crumpsall, a suburb in the north of Manchester, shortly after 9:30 a.m. by a member of the public, who said he had witnessed a car being driven toward members of the public and that one man had been stabbed. They were on the scene within minutes and the incident was contained swiftly. Police praised the “quick response” of the witness, which facilitated the swift response and prevented the suspect from entering the synagogue.

The victims

Police have confirmed that two people were killed and three others were seriously wounded in the attack. Their identities are not known.

The suspect

Police said the unidentified suspect was killed after being shot firearms officers, just seven minutes after they had been called to the incident at the synagogue.

Police were not able to confirm his death earlier because of “safety issues” related to “suspicious items on his person.” A bomb disposal unit was sent to the site. It is not known what the bomb disposal unit found on the suspect. Police said a loud noise heard at the scene was related to officers gaining entry to the suspect’s vehicle as a precaution.

Act of terrorism

Around six hours after the incident, the Metropolitan Police in London, which leads counter-terror policing operations across the U.K., confirmed that the incident is being treated as a terrorist attack. Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor said police forces across the country are stepping up patrols at synagogues and other Jewish sites “to provide reassurance to all those communities who have been affected by this incident.”

Motive unknown

The motive behind the attack is unknown. But it took place on Yom Kippur, the day of atonement and most solemn day in the Jewish calendar. Synagogues across the country, as well as around the world, will be full of people.

The government’s response

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was appalled by the attack and additional police officers would be deployed at synagogues across the U.K. He left a summit of European leaders in Copenhagen, Denmark, early to return to London to chair a meeting of the government’s emergency committee.

Jewish community’s reaction

There was shock at the news that a synagogue was targeted across the Jewish community. The Israeli embassy in London condemned the incident, describing it as “abhorrent and deeply distressing.” The attack was branded an “appalling attack on the holiest day of the Jewish year” by the Community Security Trust, which monitors antisemitism in the U.K.

King’s shock

King Charles III said he and his wife, Queen Camilla, were “deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the horrific attack in Manchester, especially on such a significant day for the Jewish community.” He said their “thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this appalling incident and we greatly appreciate the swift actions of the emergency services.”

Rising antisemitism

The U.K. has traditionally been a safe area for Jewish people though antisemitic incidents in the U.K. have soared following Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel and Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza, according to the Community Security Trust. More than 1,500 incidents were reported in the first half of the year, the second-highest reported since the record set a year earlier.

The Associated Press









