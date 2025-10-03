From kitchen to market, Leslieville sets up local entrepreneurs for success

Toronto has more than 160 public markets with over 3,000 entrepreneurs selling their products.

A 2024 OCAD University study found that difficulty growing a network, inability to leave a full-time job due to finances and confusion over regulations and taxes are some of the barriers that entrepreneurs face.

Daniel Taylor, the executive director of the Neighbourhood Food Project, says the lack of resources to support entrepreneurs calls for more neighbourhood-level launchpads that are easily accessible.

“We don’t have an inclusive system in Canada set up for entrepreneurs. Even if you come from a privileged background, there are huge barriers to launching. You need to take out the kind of business loans, have the kind of credit scores, but also have an understanding of how our system works. How can we expect a newcomer to Canada to do that?”

The East End Food Hub, a group of organizations working towards food resilience, found that entrepreneurs often struggle to succeed due to rising costs and competition.

So, in 2023, it launched Leslieville Farmers’ Market (LFM) Basecamp, a resource hub for vendors, farmers and artisans.

Susanne Burkhardt, executive director of Applegrove, a part of East End Food Hub, says, “The local entrepreneur piece is a piece of the puzzle that hasn’t traditionally been connected to local community food systems very effectively. I would actually say that we’re not just providing resources, we’re identifying existing resources and really trying to leverage them so that we can make the most out of them at the local level.”

At LFM Basecamp, participants gain access to affordable commercial kitchens and workspaces, in addition to marketing training from experienced vendors and the opportunity to sell their product to over 1,000 customers at the Leslieville Farmers’ Market.

Melanie Côté, founder of Do Good Donuts, says, “LFM Base Camp offers a really rare opportunity to have access to a fully licensed commercial kitchen and to be able to access the time that you need and be around other entrepreneurs who are building their businesses without a very high cost, without the expectation of full weekly rentals.”

“That sense of community and that ability to connect with other people, I think, is a really valuable commodity that you just don’t see all that much of in Toronto.”

LFM Basecamp hopes to build up struggling entrepreneurs who don’t have enough resources. This year, for the first time, the program will run year-round, offering more opportunities to entrepreneurs.