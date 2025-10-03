Government says flypast for King’s visit to Ottawa cost more than $800,000

King Charles inspects an honour guard at the Senate of Canada building in Ottawa during a royal visit on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 3, 2025 4:43 pm.

Last Updated October 3, 2025 5:17 pm.

OTTAWA — The Department of National Defence says the Royal Canadian Air Force flypast during King Charles III’s visit to Ottawa this spring cost more than $824,700.

The department released a tally of its expenses associated with the royal visit, which came to more than $1.28 million, in response to a question from a Bloc Québécois MP.

King Charles and Queen Camilla visited Canada on May 26 and 27, and the King delivered the Liberal government’s throne speech during the trip.

The documents show about $400,000 was spent to send an RCAF plane and crew to the U.K. to bring the King and Queen to Canada.

DND documents listed $868,995 under “other” costs and The Canadian Press asked for details on Sept. 17.

The department responded today to say the vast majority of that cost was for the flypast, with $15,455 being spent on the ceremonial guard and other army personnel supporting the visit.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trump orders Israel to stop bombing Gaza after Hamas partially accepts his peace plan

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday ordered Israel to stop bombing the Gaza Strip after Hamas said it had accepted some elements of his plan to end the nearly two-year...

0m ago

Marineland asks Ottawa for emergency cash to feed whales — or euthanasia imminent

TORONTO — Marineland has asked Ottawa for emergency funding to feed and care for the last captive whales in the country, saying euthanasia is otherwise imminent and will be a "direct consequence" of...

17m ago

3 suspects arrested in Mississauga hit-and-run that injured woman, 4 children

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that injured a woman and four children in Mississauga over the summer. The two-vehicle crash occurred in the Erin Mills area, near...

1h ago

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is sentenced to over 4 years in prison

NEW YORK (AP) — Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was sentenced Friday to 4 years and 2 months in prison in case involving sex workers, violence and “freak-offs.” The judge said a lengthy sentence was needed...

breaking

1h ago

Top Stories

Trump orders Israel to stop bombing Gaza after Hamas partially accepts his peace plan

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday ordered Israel to stop bombing the Gaza Strip after Hamas said it had accepted some elements of his plan to end the nearly two-year...

0m ago

Marineland asks Ottawa for emergency cash to feed whales — or euthanasia imminent

TORONTO — Marineland has asked Ottawa for emergency funding to feed and care for the last captive whales in the country, saying euthanasia is otherwise imminent and will be a "direct consequence" of...

17m ago

3 suspects arrested in Mississauga hit-and-run that injured woman, 4 children

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that injured a woman and four children in Mississauga over the summer. The two-vehicle crash occurred in the Erin Mills area, near...

1h ago

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is sentenced to over 4 years in prison

NEW YORK (AP) — Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was sentenced Friday to 4 years and 2 months in prison in case involving sex workers, violence and “freak-offs.” The judge said a lengthy sentence was needed...

breaking

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:23
'The offer was an insult': Canada Post workers' union react to latest contract proposal

Canada Post's latest offer to its workers' union was met with poor reception by CUPW local president, Mark Lubinski, saying it was an insult to postal workers.

3h ago

2:00
Blue Jays set to face New York Yankees in ALDS showdown

The Toronto Blue Jays are set to face off against the New York Yankees in the high-stakes American League Division Series series starting Saturday.

8h ago

2:19
Parents demand action after five weeks without permanent teachers at Toronto Catholic School

Some parents are sounding the alarm over the lack of permanent teachers at James Culnan Catholic School. As Jazan Grewal reports, three classrooms have been without a consistent teacher since the start of the school year.

3h ago

1:55
Oakville cinema attacked for a second time in days

Another attack at an Oakville cinema this time bullets flying through the front doors. It's the second strike in less than a week. Melissa Nakhavoly with more on the targeted attack.

20h ago

2:37
Toronto aims for 'leaner' budget with lower property tax hike

City officials say Toronto is aiming for a 'leaner' budget, and a lower property tax hike in 2026. Brandon Choghri speaks with residents about how they want Toronto to spend its billions, as the city launches budget consultations.

23h ago

More Videos