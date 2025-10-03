Government says flypast for King’s visit to Ottawa cost more than $800,000

OTTAWA — The Department of National Defence says the Royal Canadian Air Force flypast during King Charles III’s visit to Ottawa this spring cost more than $824,700.

The department released a tally of its expenses associated with the royal visit, which came to more than $1.28 million, in response to a question from a Bloc Québécois MP.

King Charles and Queen Camilla visited Canada on May 26 and 27, and the King delivered the Liberal government’s throne speech during the trip.

The documents show about $400,000 was spent to send an RCAF plane and crew to the U.K. to bring the King and Queen to Canada.

DND documents listed $868,995 under “other” costs and The Canadian Press asked for details on Sept. 17.

The department responded today to say the vast majority of that cost was for the flypast, with $15,455 being spent on the ceremonial guard and other army personnel supporting the visit.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2025.

The Canadian Press