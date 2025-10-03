Suspect arrested in Texas in connection to 2021 attack on missing woman Elnaz Hajtamiri

Police say Elnaz Hajtamiri, 37, was taken from a home in Wasaga Beach on Jan. 12, 2022. OPP/HO

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 3, 2025 10:58 am.

Last Updated October 3, 2025 11:23 am.

York Regional Police say a man wanted in connection with the December 2021 assault of Elnaz Hajtamiri has been arrested in Texas and extradited to Canada.

Investigators confirmed that 25-year-old Sukhpreet Singh of Mississauga was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Aug. 19 with assistance from Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and the Austin Police Department.

Singh was extradited to York Region on Sept. 30 and has since been charged with aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence. He remains in custody.

Police had issued a Canada-wide warrant for Singh in 2023, identifying him as a suspect in the violent attack on Hajtamiri in an underground parking garage in Richmond Hill.

Sukhpreet Singh of Mississauga
Investigators confirmed that 23-year-old Sukhpreet Singh of Mississauga was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Aug. 19. Photo: YRP.

Dec. 2021 assault details

On Dec. 20, 2021, officers responded to reports of an assault near Yonge Street and Bantry Avenue. Police say Hajtamiri, then 37, was struck with a frying pan by multiple suspects before the attackers fled in a vehicle. She was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

In 2022, four suspects were charged in connection with the assault, including Hajtamiri’s ex-boyfriend, Mohamad Lilo, who was arrested by York Regional Police and the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and charged with attempted murder and attempted kidnapping. Three more suspects were arrested in 2023.

Singh’s arrest brings the total number of individuals charged in the Richmond Hill case to eight.

Elnaz Hajtamiri
Police say Elnaz Hajtamiri, 37, was taken from a home in Wasaga Beach on Jan. 12, 2022. Photo courtesy: OPP.

Hajtamiri abducted weeks later; remains missing

Just weeks after the Richmond Hill assault, Hajtamiri was abducted on Jan. 12, 2022, from a relative’s home in Wasaga Beach. Police say three suspects dressed in fake police gear forced her from the residence at gunpoint and fled in a white Lexus RX SUV. She has not been seen since.

The OPP and York Regional Police continue to lead the investigation into her disappearance. A $100,000 reward remains in place for information leading to her whereabouts.

The Hajtamiri case has led to multiple arrests in Canada and the United States. In March 2023, police arrested Krystal Lawrence of Brampton, charging her with kidnapping in connection with the Wasaga Beach abduction. Two months later, Adams Suleman Ankamah of Brampton was arrested and charged with kidnapping and firearms offences.

In August 2024, U.S. Marshals arrested Deshawn Davis, another suspect in the kidnapping, in California on an unrelated charge. Davis had been on Canada’s “Bolo” most-wanted list.

The missing woman’s family has repeatedly appealed for information, with her mother describing their ordeal as “living a desperate life” while waiting for answers.

York Regional Police and the OPP are urging anyone with information about Hajtamiri’s disappearance to come forward.

Top Stories

Canada Post tables new offer to thousands of postal workers amid labour dispute

Canada Post has presented a new set of contract offers to the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW), pledging wage increases and benefit protections while stressing the need to modernize its operations...

updated

38m ago

Mayors call on Ford to cover municipalities' speed camera cancellation costs

Several Ontario municipalities are pushing back on Premier Doug Ford's planned speed camera ban, urging him to tweak the program instead of outright cancelling it — but if he forges ahead, they say the...

30m ago

Blue Jays, Yankees set for high-stakes ALDS clash. What you need to know.

The stage is set for one of the most anticipated postseason matchups in recent memory, as the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees square off in the American League Division Series (ALDS) beginning Saturday...

16m ago

Blue Jays' Gausman to start Game 1 of ALDS vs. Yankees

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider announced on Friday that Kevin Gausman will start Game 1 of the American League Division Series (ALDS) against the New York Yankees. First pitch is set for 4:08...

12m ago

