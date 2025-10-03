Durham Regional Police are searching for three women accused of stealing more than $33,000 worth of designer sunglasses from a LensCrafters store inside the Pickering Town Centre.

The theft occurred at around 8:20 p.m. on Sept. 29 at the shopping centre located at 1355 Kingston Road. Investigators say the suspects entered the store, took more than 60 pairs of high-end sunglasses, and then fled.

Durham Regional Police released descriptions of the three suspects, all women, and have also made photos available:

Suspect 1: Black female, long dark hair, wearing a white long-sleeve shirt.

Black female, long dark hair, wearing a white long-sleeve shirt. Suspect 2: Black female, medium-length curly black hair, wearing dark-coloured glasses, a beige long-sleeve zip-up, beige tights, and black shoes.

Black female, medium-length curly black hair, wearing dark-coloured glasses, a beige long-sleeve zip-up, beige tights, and black shoes. Suspect 3: Black female, short black hair, wearing a white shirt, black jacket, blue shorts, and black/pink shoes.

Police say no injuries were reported during the incident. Investigators are appealing to the public for help, asking anyone with cellphone, dashcam, or surveillance footage from the area to come forward.