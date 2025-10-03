Prime Minister Carney to meet President Trump in Washington next week

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney, listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a group photo at the G7 Summit, Monday, June 16, 2025, in Kananaskis, Canada. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein).

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 3, 2025 9:58 am.

Last Updated October 3, 2025 10:08 am.

Prime Minister Mark Carney will travel to Washington, D.C., early next week for a working visit with U.S. President Donald Trump, his office confirmed Friday.

Carney is expected to arrive in Washington on Monday evening, setting up a face-to-face meeting with the president on Tuesday, Oct. 7.

The meeting comes as both countries prepare for the first joint review of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA). Canada and the U.S. launched consultations last month to help shape their negotiating positions.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Carney’s discussions with Trump will center on “shared priorities in a new economic and security relationship between Canada and the U.S.” The visit is being framed as an opportunity to strengthen bilateral ties.

Related:

The upcoming talks follow Carney’s last in-person meeting with Trump, which took place on May 6 in the Oval Office. That meeting was Carney’s first as prime minister.

At the time, Trump praised Carney’s election victory, while Canada’s prime minister emphasized the importance of cooperation, telling reporters, “The history of Canada and the U.S. is we’re stronger when we work together.” During the meeting, Trump revived his controversial suggestion that Canada could one day become the “51st state,” with Carney consistently shutting that narrative down both publicly and privately.

The Prime Minister’s Office said Carney will provide an update to Canadians following his meeting with Trump.

