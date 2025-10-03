Rogers giving away 500 tickets to each Blue Jays home playoff game

The Rogers Centre in Toronto, home of the Blue Jays. Photo: Flickr.

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 3, 2025 10:49 am.

Last Updated October 3, 2025 10:50 am.

Rogers will be giving away 500 free tickets to every Blue Jays home game as they start their playoff run.

The Toronto Blue Jays will take the field at Rogers Centre on Saturday against the New York Yankees for the first game of American League Divisional Series (ALDS) followed by the second game on Sunday.

Rogers, who owns the Blue Jays, will be giving away 250 pairs of tickets to each game on a first come, first served basis at a location within the GTA for each home of the ALDS.

The location will be announced at 8:30 a.m. on the morning of each game through the Rogers’ Instagram and Facebook.

Fans who can’t travel to the location can follow and comment on the Instagram post by 10 a.m. for a chance to win one of 10 pairs of tickets for that day’s game.

The first two games are this weekend and Game 5 will be held on Friday if necessary.

All tickets are non-transferable. 

Rogers is the parent company of CityNews

