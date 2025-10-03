The stage is set for one of the most anticipated postseason matchups in recent memory, as the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees square off in the American League Division Series (ALDS) beginning Saturday at Rogers Centre.

Both clubs finished the regular season with identical 94-68 records, but Toronto claimed its first AL East title since 2015 by virtue of an 8-5 head-to-head advantage over New York. That tiebreaker not only gave the Blue Jays the division crown but also secured them the top seed in the American League and home-field advantage through the ALCS.

The Yankees, forced into the Wild Card round, dispatched the rival Red Sox in three games to punch their ticket north of the border.

ALDS schedule

Game 1: Saturday, Oct. 4 – Yankees at Blue Jays, 4:08 p.m. ET (Toronto)

Game 2: Sunday, Oct. 5 – Yankees at Blue Jays, 4:08 p.m. ET (Toronto)

Game 3: Tuesday, Oct. 7 – Blue Jays at Yankees (New York)

Game 4: Wednesday, Oct. 8 – Blue Jays at Yankees (if necessary)

Game 5: Friday, Oct. 10 – Yankees at Blue Jays (if necessary)

Toronto’s 8-5 edge over New York proved decisive in the AL East race. The Blue Jays dominated at home, taking six of seven at Rogers Centre, while the Yankees responded with a 4-2 mark in the Bronx.

The season series underscored the contrast in styles: Toronto’s contact-heavy lineup versus New York’s power-driven approach.

ALDS x-factors

Bo Bichette’s health: The Jays’ star shortstop has been sidelined since early September with a left knee sprain. While he’s made progress, his status for the ALDS remains uncertain. Bichette hit .311 with 18 home runs and 94 RBIs in 139 games, and his absence would leave a significant hole in Toronto’s lineup.

Yankees’ power surge: New York led the majors with 274 home runs, paced by Aaron Judge’s 53. The Bronx Bombers’ ability to change games with one swing looms large against a Toronto staff that allowed 1.43 homers per game to the Yankees during the season series.

Pitching depth: Toronto’s rotation, led by Kevin Gausman and Shane Bieber, is rested after a first-round bye. The Yankees, meanwhile, leaned heavily on rookie Cam Schlittler in the Wild Card round and may need to stretch their rotation depth.

It’s expected Toronto will go with Gausman in Game 1 on Saturday, but could turn to rookie Trey Yesavage for Game 2, allowing the 22-year-old to start a pivotal postseason game at home rather than on the road. Should that be the case, the Jays would likely go with Bieber in Game 3.

By the numbers: Team comparisons (2025 Regular Season)

Category Yankees Blue Jays Notes Home runs 274 (1st in MLB) 191 Led by Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Giancarlo Stanton and Ben Rice, the Yankees are potent at the plate RBIs 849 (1st in MLB) 782 New York hitters finished 1st in RBIs. Judge was 5th in baseball with 114 RBIs and led the majors with a .331 batting average Hits 1,352 1,461 Led by Bo Bichette, Alejandro Kirk, George Springer, and Vlad Guerrero Jr., the Blue Jays prioritize contact Doubles 278 312 Toronto hitters were doubles machines for the season. Bichette (44), Ernie Clement (35), Guerrero (34), Addison Barger (32) and Springer (27) Strikeouts (hitters) 1,440 (4th-most) 1,212 (bottom third) Toronto’s pitching will hope this trend continues in the ALDS Starting pitcher ERA 3.91 4.19 Max Fried is New York’s ace. He’s followed by two very good pitchers in Carlos Rodon and rookie Cam Schlittler Starter K/9 9.1 8.4 Schlittler led Yankees’ starters with 10.4 KK/9. Three Blue Jays starters (Eric Lauer, Gausman and Chris Bassitt) were tied at 8.8 KK/9 Starter BB/9 2.7 3.2 A slight edge for NYY, though it’s negligible Reliever ERA 3.38 4.12 Jeff Hoffman was home run-prone during the season, inflating his ERA. Toronto needs its bullpen to perform in the ALDS to win Reliever K/9 10.4 9.1 Devin Williams and Fernando Cruz can both rack up strikeouts for NY. David Bednar has helped stabilize the NY bullpen Reliever BB/9 3.1 3.7 Blue Jays relievers struggled with walks at times this season, notably Brendon Little (5.9 BB/9)

Storylines to watch

Toronto’s patience vs. New York’s power: The Blue Jays thrive on contact and situational hitting, while the Yankees rely on the long ball. The prevailing style could dictate the series.

Bullpen battles: Toronto’s relief corps has been shaky at times, while New York fortified its bullpen at the trade deadline. In a short series, late-inning execution could decide everything.

Momentum vs. rest: The Yankees enter hot, winning 11 of their last 12 games, including the Wild Card series. The Jays, meanwhile, have been idle for nearly a week, raising questions about the balance between rust and readiness.