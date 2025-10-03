Man critically injured in fire at Toronto affordable housing building

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 3, 2025 5:44 am.

A man is in life-threatening condition following an early-morning fire at a city-run affordable housing building on Dovercourt Road.

Toronto paramedics say they were called to 321 Dovercourt Road, near Dundas Street West and Ossington Avenue, just before 4 a.m. Friday, after a fire alarm was activated. Crews arrived to find a fire in a second-floor unit of the three-storey modular building.

According to Toronto Fire Services, the blaze was largely knocked down by the building’s internal sprinkler system. Firefighters located the injured man in the hallway of the second floor and rushed him to the hospital with critical injuries.

The fire has since been extinguished, although several trucks remained on the scene throughout the morning. Some residents sheltered in place during the response.

Fire investigators are expected to attend later today to determine the cause.

According to the City of Toronto’s website, the property at 321 Dovercourt is a city-operated modular housing site that opened in January 2021.

