Two people injured in Regent Park stabbing, Toronto police say
Posted October 3, 2025 11:44 pm.
Toronto police are investigating a stabbing that left multiple people with injuries in Regent Park on Friday evening.
Officers were called to the area of River Street and Gerrard Street East just before 11:00 p.m.
Authorities say two people were located with injuries. Their condition is currently unknown.
Police have not released any information about potential suspects.
This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.