Two people injured in Regent Park stabbing, Toronto police say

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen at night in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Denio Lourenco

Posted October 3, 2025 11:44 pm.

Toronto police are investigating a stabbing that left multiple people with injuries in Regent Park on Friday evening.

Officers were called to the area of River Street and Gerrard Street East just before 11:00 p.m.

Authorities say two people were located with injuries. Their condition is currently unknown.

Police have not released any information about potential suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trump orders Israel to stop bombing Gaza after Hamas partially accepts his peace plan

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday ordered Israel to stop bombing the Gaza Strip after Hamas said it had accepted some elements of his plan to end the nearly two-year...

2h ago

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is sentenced to over 4 years in prison

NEW YORK (AP) — Sean “Diddy” Combs was sentenced Friday to four years and two months in prison for transporting people across state lines for sexual encounters, capping a sordid federal...

3h ago

Man accused of sexually assaulting a teen boy on Toronto subway, police say

Toronto police are on the hunt for a man who is accused of sexually assaulting a teenager on the TTC’s line 2 subway. According to authorities, the incident happened at approximately 9:05 a.m. on...

2h ago

Marineland asks Ottawa for emergency cash to feed whales — or euthanasia imminent

TORONTO — Marineland has asked Ottawa for emergency funding to feed and care for the last captive whales in the country, saying euthanasia is otherwise imminent and will be a "direct consequence" of...

7h ago

Top Stories

Trump orders Israel to stop bombing Gaza after Hamas partially accepts his peace plan

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday ordered Israel to stop bombing the Gaza Strip after Hamas said it had accepted some elements of his plan to end the nearly two-year...

2h ago

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is sentenced to over 4 years in prison

NEW YORK (AP) — Sean “Diddy” Combs was sentenced Friday to four years and two months in prison for transporting people across state lines for sexual encounters, capping a sordid federal...

3h ago

Man accused of sexually assaulting a teen boy on Toronto subway, police say

Toronto police are on the hunt for a man who is accused of sexually assaulting a teenager on the TTC’s line 2 subway. According to authorities, the incident happened at approximately 9:05 a.m. on...

2h ago

Marineland asks Ottawa for emergency cash to feed whales — or euthanasia imminent

TORONTO — Marineland has asked Ottawa for emergency funding to feed and care for the last captive whales in the country, saying euthanasia is otherwise imminent and will be a "direct consequence" of...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

1:47
Hamas agrees to release remaining Israeli hostages

Leaders from the Hamas militant group has agreed to release remaining Israeli hostages, but they have yet to sign off an all 20 parts of U.S. President Donald Trump's peace plan.

8h ago

1:23
'The offer was an insult': Canada Post workers' union react to latest contract proposal

Canada Post's latest offer to its workers' union was met with poor reception by CUPW local president, Mark Lubinski, saying it was an insult to postal workers.

9h ago

2:00
Blue Jays set to face New York Yankees in ALDS showdown

The Toronto Blue Jays are set to face off against the New York Yankees in the high-stakes American League Division Series series starting Saturday.

15h ago

1:01
Two-alarm fire completely destroys home in Toronto's west end

A two-alarm fire tore through a home in Toronto’s Keelesdale neighbourhood overnight, leaving the property completely gutted but causing no reported injuries.

15h ago

2:19
Parents demand action after five weeks without permanent teachers at Toronto Catholic School

Some parents are sounding the alarm over the lack of permanent teachers at James Culnan Catholic School. As Jazan Grewal reports, three classrooms have been without a consistent teacher since the start of the school year.

10h ago

More Videos