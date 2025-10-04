Iran executes 6 death-row inmates it alleges carried out attacks on behalf of Israel

This is a locator map for Iran with its capital, Tehran. (AP Photo)

By Jon Gambrell, The Associated Press

Posted October 4, 2025 3:08 am.

Last Updated October 4, 2025 9:32 am.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran executed six death-row inmates Saturday it alleged carried out attacks in the country’s oil-rich southwest on behalf of Israel, the latest prisoners to be put to death in a wave of executions believed to be the highest in decades.

The executions follow the 12-day Iran-Israel war in June, which ended with Tehran vowing it would target its enemies at home and abroad. However, activists warn Iran often relies on coerced confessions and closed-door trials in its death penalty cases, particularly those involving Israel.

Iran said the men killed police officers and security forces, as well as orchestrated bombings targeting sites around Khorramshahr in Iran’s restive Khuzestan province. Iranian state television aired footage of one of the men talking about the attacks, saying it was the first time the details were being made public.

A Kurdish group called the Hengaw Organization for Human Rights reported the men’s execution, identifying them all as “Arab political prisoners” detained during protests in 2019. It said Iran had accused the men of having links to the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahvaz, which has launched attacks against oil pipelines in Iran’s southwest in the past and other attacks.

“The six men were subjected to severe torture and coerced into giving televised ‘confessions’ under duress,” Hengaw said.

The Arab population of Khuzestan has long complained of discrimination by Iran’s central government. The region also has been roiled like other parts of Iran in the waves of nationwide protests the country has seen in recent years.

Iran separately put to death another inmate Saturday it accused of killing a Sunni cleric in 2009 in Iran’s Kurdistan province, among other crimes.

In response to those protests and the June war, Iran has been putting prisoners to death at a pace unseen since 1988, when it executed thousands at the end of the Iran-Iraq war.

The Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights and the Washington-based Abdorrahman Boroumand Center for Human Rights in Iran put the number of people executed in 2025 at over 1,000, noting the figure could be higher as Iran does not report on each execution.

Independent human rights experts at the United Nations have also criticized Iran’s executions.

___

Associated Press writer Amir Vahdat in Tehran, Iran, contributed to this report.

Jon Gambrell, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man in his 40s stabbed near Kensington Market

Toronto police are investigating a stabbing that occurred early Saturday morning near Kensington Market. According to authorities, the incident happened near College Street and Augusta Avenue at approximately...

2h ago

Two men injured in Regent Park stabbing, Toronto police say

Toronto police are investigating a stabbing that left multiple people with injuries in Regent Park on Friday evening. Officers were called to the area of River Street and Gerrard Street East just before...

3h ago

Trump orders Israel to stop bombing Gaza after Hamas partially accepts his peace plan

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday ordered Israel to stop bombing the Gaza Strip after Hamas said it had accepted some elements of his plan to end the nearly two-year...

11h ago

Indigenous Peoples grapple with claims downplaying the history of residential schools

OTTAWA — As Indigenous Peoples marked the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation this week, they also had to confront a persistent problem: public figures claiming the history of residential schools...

2h ago

Top Stories

Man in his 40s stabbed near Kensington Market

Toronto police are investigating a stabbing that occurred early Saturday morning near Kensington Market. According to authorities, the incident happened near College Street and Augusta Avenue at approximately...

2h ago

Two men injured in Regent Park stabbing, Toronto police say

Toronto police are investigating a stabbing that left multiple people with injuries in Regent Park on Friday evening. Officers were called to the area of River Street and Gerrard Street East just before...

3h ago

Trump orders Israel to stop bombing Gaza after Hamas partially accepts his peace plan

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday ordered Israel to stop bombing the Gaza Strip after Hamas said it had accepted some elements of his plan to end the nearly two-year...

11h ago

Indigenous Peoples grapple with claims downplaying the history of residential schools

OTTAWA — As Indigenous Peoples marked the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation this week, they also had to confront a persistent problem: public figures claiming the history of residential schools...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:13
Scarborough community holds vigil honouring 19-year-old Daniel Amalathas

A month after 19-year old Daniel Amalathas was fatally shot at Scarborough Town Centre, loved ones gathered at Malvern Christian Assembly to honour his life with a candlelight vigil. Jazan Grewal reports.

11h ago

1:47
Hamas agrees to release remaining Israeli hostages

Leaders from the Hamas militant group has agreed to release remaining Israeli hostages, but they have yet to sign off an all 20 parts of U.S. President Donald Trump's peace plan.

16h ago

1:18
Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces 20 years in prison as sentencing begins

Hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs is set to be sentenced for his conviction on prostitution charges, which could potentially send the disgraced rapper to 20 years in prison.

22h ago

1:23
'The offer was an insult': Canada Post workers' union react to latest contract proposal

Canada Post's latest offer to its workers' union was met with poor reception by CUPW local president, Mark Lubinski, saying it was an insult to postal workers.

18h ago

2:00
Blue Jays set to face New York Yankees in ALDS showdown

The Toronto Blue Jays are set to face off against the New York Yankees in the high-stakes American League Division Series series starting Saturday.

23h ago

More Videos