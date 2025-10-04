Motorcyclist injured after collision near the Scarborough Town Centre
Posted October 4, 2025 11:26 pm.
Last Updated October 4, 2025 11:39 pm.
A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a collision near the Scarborough Town Centre late Saturday night.
Authorities were called to Town Centre Court and McCowan Road, just after 10:20 p.m., for reports of a collision.
Officers say there was a car and motorcycle involved.
The motorcyclist was taken to a trauma centre and is in serious but stable condition, according to paramedics.