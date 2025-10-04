Motorcyclist injured after collision near the Scarborough Town Centre

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen at night in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Joseph Ryan

Posted October 4, 2025 11:26 pm.

Last Updated October 4, 2025 11:39 pm.

A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a collision near the Scarborough Town Centre late Saturday night.

Authorities were called to Town Centre Court and McCowan Road, just after 10:20 p.m., for reports of a collision.

Officers say there was a car and motorcycle involved.

The motorcyclist was taken to a trauma centre and is in serious but stable condition, according to paramedics.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Blue Jays win 10-1 in Game 1 of ALDS vs. Yankees

The Blue Jays have won 10-1 in Game 1 of the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees. This is the Blue Jays first postseason win since 2016. The two teams were playing at Rogers...

4h ago

Cyclist struck in Scarborough hit-and-run: police

A cyclist has been struck after a hit-and-run in the Malvern neighbourhood in Scarborough on Saturday evening. Police say the incident happened at Neilson Road and McLevin Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. The...

4h ago

Warm temperatures linger in Toronto this weekend

For those itching to squeeze in one last beach day, this weekend presents the perfect opportunity to soak up the sunshine. It may be October, but Toronto is experiencing weather that feels more like...

5h ago

Man critically injured in Mississauga motorcycle crash

A man has been taken to a hospital with serious and critical injuries after a motor vehicle crash in Mississauga Saturday evening, according to paramedics. Peel police were called to Sheridan Mall for...

1h ago

Top Stories

Blue Jays win 10-1 in Game 1 of ALDS vs. Yankees

The Blue Jays have won 10-1 in Game 1 of the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees. This is the Blue Jays first postseason win since 2016. The two teams were playing at Rogers...

4h ago

Cyclist struck in Scarborough hit-and-run: police

A cyclist has been struck after a hit-and-run in the Malvern neighbourhood in Scarborough on Saturday evening. Police say the incident happened at Neilson Road and McLevin Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. The...

4h ago

Warm temperatures linger in Toronto this weekend

For those itching to squeeze in one last beach day, this weekend presents the perfect opportunity to soak up the sunshine. It may be October, but Toronto is experiencing weather that feels more like...

5h ago

Man critically injured in Mississauga motorcycle crash

A man has been taken to a hospital with serious and critical injuries after a motor vehicle crash in Mississauga Saturday evening, according to paramedics. Peel police were called to Sheridan Mall for...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:13
Scarborough community holds vigil honouring 19-year-old Daniel Amalathas

A month after 19-year old Daniel Amalathas was fatally shot at Scarborough Town Centre, loved ones gathered at Malvern Christian Assembly to honour his life with a candlelight vigil. Jazan Grewal reports.
2:58
Temperatures warming up this weekend

Summer-like temperatures are expected in the Greater Toronto Area this weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the long-range forecast.
2:20
Carney, Trump & golf ball diplomacy

Mark Carney will go to D.C. to meet Donald Trump next week and one business leader says their personal relationship could help move trade talks ahead. Goldy Hyder says the meeting came after a unique gift from our PM to the President.
2:15
Toronto residents raise concerns over pickleball noise

City councillors say they've received numerous complaints from residents over the noise generated from playing pickleball. Erica Natividad with how the city could address the racket.
2:17
Experience blurred reality in total darkness

A unique and thrilling Halloween experience is plunging visitors into total darkness for a multi-sensory adventure, Audra Brown takes us inside.
More Videos