2 people arrested in distraction theft of elderly man’s Rolex watch

Police have released images of two suspects who were arrested in connection with a distraction theft. (TPS)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted October 5, 2025 1:20 pm.

Toronto police have arrested two people in connection with a distraction theft that occurred in a Scarborough shopping plaza.

According to investigators, the incident happened on Sept. 16 in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Pharmacy Avenue.

Police say the two individuals approached an elderly man outside of his vehicle.

“A physical interaction took place where one accused offered the victim money and a watch,” police said in a news release issued on Sunday.

“When the victim declined, the accused removed the victim’s Rolex watch, causing injuries to his arm and hand,” police added.

The suspects then fled in a dark-coloured van, according to investigators.

On Sunday, police announced the arrest of 39-year-old Ion Stan. He has been charged with robbery and three counts of failing to comply with recognizance.

Officers also arrested 25-year-old Armeanca Fardi of Toronto. She has been charged with robbery, four counts of failing to comply with a release order and a single count of failing to comply with a probation order.

They were scheduled to appear in court on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025.

Investigators believe there may be more victims and have released images of the suspects for public awareness.

Stan is described as five-foot-nine with a heavy build. Fardi is described as five-foot-four with a medium build and dyed blonde hair.

Investigators encourage anyone with information to contact police.

