2 people rescued from burning sports bar on Danforth Avenue

Photo shows the scene of a fire on Danforth Avenue. (Arthur Pressick/CityNews)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted October 5, 2025 8:46 am.

Two people were rescued from a burning sports bar early Sunday morning.

Authorities say at approximately 3:25 a.m., they received a call about a fire at a commercial property along Danforth Avenue, near Pape subway station.

When crews arrived at the scene, they were met with a large fire at the restaurant. Two people were spotted on the roof attempting to escape the blaze and were eventually rescued with a ladder.

Both individuals were assessed at the scene by paramedics, but were not transported to a hospital.

The fire was eventually knocked down. No other details were released.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Blue Jays win 10-1 in Game 1 of ALDS vs. Yankees

The Blue Jays have won 10-1 in Game 1 of the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees. This is the Blue Jays first postseason win since 2016. The two teams were playing at Rogers...

10h ago

Cyclist struck in Scarborough hit-and-run: police

A cyclist has been struck after a hit-and-run in the Malvern neighbourhood in Scarborough on Saturday evening. Police say the incident happened at Neilson Road and McLevin Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. The...

14h ago

Motorcyclist injured after collision near the Scarborough Town Centre

A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a collision near the Scarborough Town Centre late Saturday night. Authorities were called to Town Centre Court and McCowan Road, just after 10:20 p.m., for reports...

9h ago

Tropical Storm Priscilla strengthens in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Mexico

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Priscilla was strengthening slowly in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Mexico early Sunday. The Miami-based National Hurricane Center said Priscilla was a “large tropical...

1h ago

Top Stories

Blue Jays win 10-1 in Game 1 of ALDS vs. Yankees

The Blue Jays have won 10-1 in Game 1 of the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees. This is the Blue Jays first postseason win since 2016. The two teams were playing at Rogers...

10h ago

Cyclist struck in Scarborough hit-and-run: police

A cyclist has been struck after a hit-and-run in the Malvern neighbourhood in Scarborough on Saturday evening. Police say the incident happened at Neilson Road and McLevin Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. The...

14h ago

Motorcyclist injured after collision near the Scarborough Town Centre

A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a collision near the Scarborough Town Centre late Saturday night. Authorities were called to Town Centre Court and McCowan Road, just after 10:20 p.m., for reports...

9h ago

Tropical Storm Priscilla strengthens in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Mexico

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Priscilla was strengthening slowly in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Mexico early Sunday. The Miami-based National Hurricane Center said Priscilla was a “large tropical...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:33
Summer-like days continue Sunday

Sunday is a great day for outdoor activities with summer-like temperatures in the high 20s, and in some cases reaching the 30s which might break the record for the highest temperature recorded this time of the year.

10h ago

2:13
Scarborough community holds vigil honouring 19-year-old Daniel Amalathas

A month after 19-year old Daniel Amalathas was fatally shot at Scarborough Town Centre, loved ones gathered at Malvern Christian Assembly to honour his life with a candlelight vigil. Jazan Grewal reports.
2:58
Temperatures warming up this weekend

Summer-like temperatures are expected in the Greater Toronto Area this weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the long-range forecast.
2:20
Carney, Trump & golf ball diplomacy

Mark Carney will go to D.C. to meet Donald Trump next week and one business leader says their personal relationship could help move trade talks ahead. Goldy Hyder says the meeting came after a unique gift from our PM to the President.
2:15
Toronto residents raise concerns over pickleball noise

City councillors say they've received numerous complaints from residents over the noise generated from playing pickleball. Erica Natividad with how the city could address the racket.
More Videos