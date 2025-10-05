2 people rescued from burning sports bar on Danforth Avenue
Posted October 5, 2025 8:46 am.
Two people were rescued from a burning sports bar early Sunday morning.
Authorities say at approximately 3:25 a.m., they received a call about a fire at a commercial property along Danforth Avenue, near Pape subway station.
When crews arrived at the scene, they were met with a large fire at the restaurant. Two people were spotted on the roof attempting to escape the blaze and were eventually rescued with a ladder.
Both individuals were assessed at the scene by paramedics, but were not transported to a hospital.
The fire was eventually knocked down. No other details were released.