2 people rescued from burning sports bar on Danforth Avenue

Two people were rescued from a burning sports bar early Sunday morning.

Authorities say at approximately 3:25 a.m., they received a call about a fire at a commercial property along Danforth Avenue, near Pape subway station.

When crews arrived at the scene, they were met with a large fire at the restaurant. Two people were spotted on the roof attempting to escape the blaze and were eventually rescued with a ladder.

Both individuals were assessed at the scene by paramedics, but were not transported to a hospital.

The fire was eventually knocked down. No other details were released.