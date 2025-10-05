Emergency alert lifted in northern Ontario after police searched for suspect

Provincial police say an emergency alert in northern Ontario issued on Friday due to person believed to be armed and dangerous in the area has ended after a suspect was arrested.

Police issued a shelter-in-place order Friday evening and confirmed Saturday that officers were searching for a 34-year-old man in the Temagami North and Latchford area.

A news release from police says the alert was lifted at 3:35 p.m. Sunday and one suspect was taken into custody.

Police did not immediately respond to questions regarding charges or whether there were any injuries.

Highway 11 is fully closed between Highway 65 in New Liskeard to Thibault Hill in North Bay, and motorists are urged to use alternate routes and expect delays.

A significant police presence will remain in the area of Roosevelt Road as the investigation continues.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2025.