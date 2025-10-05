Man arrested in Brampton bus stabbing

A Peel police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Joseph Ryan

Posted October 5, 2025 5:57 pm.

Last Updated October 5, 2025 6:16 pm.

Peel police have arrested a man in connection to a stabbing on a Brampton transit bus last week.

Investigators say the incident happened on Oct. 1 around 9:30 p.m. near Bramalea Road and Bovaird Drive.

It’s alleged that a physical altercation occured between the suspect and the victim. The suspect then began to attack and stab the victim multiple times.

The victim, a man in his 20s, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect and victim were not known to each other. It’s also alleged that the suspect fled prior to police arriving.

31-year-old, Harpreet Singh, from Brampton was identified as the suspect and arrested on Oct. 4.

Singh is charged with numerous criminal offences including attempted murder, aggravated assault, and breach of court order.

He was held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

Investigators say the accused acted alone and there are no public safety concerns in relation to this incident.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Tim Hortons raises coffee prices for first time in 3 years

Tim Hortons confirms it's raising the price of its coffee, marking the first increase in nearly three years. In a media release Sunday, the company explained that the hike is a response to the rising...

2h ago

Two Canadians detained in Israel over flotilla to Gaza: Global Affairs Canada

Global Affairs Canada says it is aware that two Canadian citizens have been detained in Israel following their involvement in a flotilla to Gaza. The Global Sumud Flotilla is a pro-Palestinian fleet of...

4h ago

2 people arrested in distraction theft of elderly man’s Rolex watch

Toronto police have arrested two people in connection with a distraction theft that occurred in a Scarborough shopping plaza. According to investigators, the incident happened on Sept. 16 in the area...

5h ago

Motorcyclist in serious condition following Brampton collision

A man is in a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after a collision in Brampton on Sunday, according to police. Peel police say the incident occurred at Torbram Road and Countryside Drive just...

15m ago

Top Stories

Tim Hortons raises coffee prices for first time in 3 years

Tim Hortons confirms it's raising the price of its coffee, marking the first increase in nearly three years. In a media release Sunday, the company explained that the hike is a response to the rising...

2h ago

Two Canadians detained in Israel over flotilla to Gaza: Global Affairs Canada

Global Affairs Canada says it is aware that two Canadian citizens have been detained in Israel following their involvement in a flotilla to Gaza. The Global Sumud Flotilla is a pro-Palestinian fleet of...

4h ago

2 people arrested in distraction theft of elderly man’s Rolex watch

Toronto police have arrested two people in connection with a distraction theft that occurred in a Scarborough shopping plaza. According to investigators, the incident happened on Sept. 16 in the area...

5h ago

Motorcyclist in serious condition following Brampton collision

A man is in a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after a collision in Brampton on Sunday, according to police. Peel police say the incident occurred at Torbram Road and Countryside Drive just...

15m ago

Most Watched Today

2:33
Summer-like days continue Sunday

Sunday is a great day for outdoor activities with summer-like temperatures in the high 20s, and in some cases reaching the 30s which might break the record for the highest temperature recorded this time of the year.

1h ago

2:13
Scarborough community holds vigil honouring 19-year-old Daniel Amalathas

A month after 19-year old Daniel Amalathas was fatally shot at Scarborough Town Centre, loved ones gathered at Malvern Christian Assembly to honour his life with a candlelight vigil. Jazan Grewal reports.
2:58
Temperatures warming up this weekend

Summer-like temperatures are expected in the Greater Toronto Area this weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the long-range forecast.
2:20
Carney, Trump & golf ball diplomacy

Mark Carney will go to D.C. to meet Donald Trump next week and one business leader says their personal relationship could help move trade talks ahead. Goldy Hyder says the meeting came after a unique gift from our PM to the President.
2:15
Toronto residents raise concerns over pickleball noise

City councillors say they've received numerous complaints from residents over the noise generated from playing pickleball. Erica Natividad with how the city could address the racket.
More Videos