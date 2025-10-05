Man arrested in Brampton bus stabbing

Peel police have arrested a man in connection to a stabbing on a Brampton transit bus last week.

Investigators say the incident happened on Oct. 1 around 9:30 p.m. near Bramalea Road and Bovaird Drive.

It’s alleged that a physical altercation occured between the suspect and the victim. The suspect then began to attack and stab the victim multiple times.

The victim, a man in his 20s, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect and victim were not known to each other. It’s also alleged that the suspect fled prior to police arriving.

31-year-old, Harpreet Singh, from Brampton was identified as the suspect and arrested on Oct. 4.

Singh is charged with numerous criminal offences including attempted murder, aggravated assault, and breach of court order.

He was held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

Investigators say the accused acted alone and there are no public safety concerns in relation to this incident.