Ontario’s Fire Marshal, Jon Pegg, is warning the public about the risks of lithium-ion batteries as they surge in popularity for everyday gadgets.

Pegg says the number of lithium-ion battery-related fires is sharply rising across the province as they become more common in household devices, like phones, power tools, e-bikes and scooters. He says the main cause stems from the batteries overheating.

“Lithium-ion batteries are not like regular batteries,” Pegg explained. “When they fail, they can unleash a chain reaction that results in an intense fire that can spread in seconds, release toxic smoke, and make escape incredibly difficult.”

In Toronto, the number of incidents has jumped 160 per cent over the last three years, with 40 cases in 2025 alone.

“Lithium-ion battery fires present a new, significant challenge to the fire service,” Pegg added. “But like many other types of fires, they can be prevented by following simple safety tips.”

The fire marshal stressed the importance of safe charging and following manufacturer’s instructions.

“Always use the charger and battery that came with the device — never substitute batteries with uncertified or off-brand alternatives,” officials advised. “Devices and their batteries are engineered to work together. Substituting uncertified chargers or third-party batteries undermines these safety designs and dramatically increases the risk of failure.”

Other tips include unplugging devices once they are fully charged, protecting batteries from weather and water damage, and never attempting to modify or tamper with the batteries.

For more safety tips, click here.