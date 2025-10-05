Police lay manslaughter charge in death of 24-year-old in Whitby

A man has been charged with manslaughter in connection to the death of a 24-year-old male in Whitby.

Around 11:55 p.m. on Oct. 4, officers were called to a parking lot near Colborne Street East and Green Street for reports of a fight.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found a man who had been assaulted. The man was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police have identified the victim as 24-year-old Thomas Holm of Whitby.

Meanwhile, officers later located the suspect at his residence in Ajax and arrested him.

The suspect, 28-year-old Austin Hill, of Ajax, has been charged with manslaughter.

He was held for a bail hearing.

This is Durham region’s sixth homicide of 2025.