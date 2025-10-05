Tropical Storm Priscilla strengthens in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Mexico

This NOAA satellite image taken at 5:20 p.m. EST on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, shows Tropical Storm Priscilla in the East Pacific Ocean off the coast of Mexico. (NOAA via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted October 5, 2025 5:29 am.

Last Updated October 5, 2025 7:56 am.

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Priscilla was strengthening slowly in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Mexico early Sunday.

The Miami-based National Hurricane Center said Priscilla was a “large tropical storm,” with tropical storm-force winds extending as far as 140 miles (220 kilometers) from its center.

Its maximum sustained winds were 65 mph (100 kph), the center said, and it was located about 305 miles (495 kilometers) south-southwest of Cabo Corientes and headed toward the northwest at 5 mph (7 kph).

A tropical storm watch was issued for part of the coast of southwestern Mexico, from Punta San Telmo to Punta Mita, with tropical storm conditions possible in the area Sunday and Monday. Rainfall of up to 6 inches (15 centimeters) was possible, and there was a danger of life-threatening surf and rip current conditions on the coast.

Priscilla was forecast to reach hurricane status by Sunday night or early Monday and generally move parallel to the coast in the coming days.

Another tropical storm off Mexico in the Pacific, Octave, was meandering far from shore with no landfall in the forecast and no coastal watches or warnings in effect due to the system.

Its maximum sustained winds strengthened slightly to 70 mph (110 kph).

Top Stories

2 people rescued from burning sports bar on Danforth Avenue

Two people were rescued from a burning sports bar early Sunday morning. Authorities say at approximately 3:25 a.m., they received a call about a fire at a commercial property along Danforth Avenue,...

1h ago

Blue Jays win 10-1 in Game 1 of ALDS vs. Yankees

The Blue Jays have won 10-1 in Game 1 of the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees. This is the Blue Jays first postseason win since 2016. The two teams were playing at Rogers...

10h ago

Cyclist struck in Scarborough hit-and-run: police

A cyclist has been struck after a hit-and-run in the Malvern neighbourhood in Scarborough on Saturday evening. Police say the incident happened at Neilson Road and McLevin Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. The...

14h ago

Motorcyclist injured after collision near the Scarborough Town Centre

A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a collision near the Scarborough Town Centre late Saturday night. Authorities were called to Town Centre Court and McCowan Road, just after 10:20 p.m., for reports...

9h ago

