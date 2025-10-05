Two Canadians detained in Israel over flotilla to Gaza: Global Affairs Canada

Global Affairs Canada says it is aware that two Canadian citizens have been detained in Israel following their involvement in a flotilla to Gaza.

The Global Sumud Flotilla is a pro-Palestinian fleet of boats aiming to bring humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Global Affairs Canada did not identify the detained Canadians or disclose if there are others involved, stating no further information can be shared due to privacy laws.

The agency says that consular officials are in touch with local authorities and are providing assistance to those that request it.

The flotilla includes lawyers, activists and doctors, including Montreal-based epidemiologist and former NDP candidate Nima Machouf.

Activists with the flotilla have said multiple boats in the fleet have been intercepted by Israeli forces over the past few days.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2025.

The Canadian Press