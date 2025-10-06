‘Smirnoff’s next’: Ford doubles down on pulling Crown Royal from LCBO shelves

Ontario Premier Doug Ford empties a Crown Royal bottle of whisky at a press conference in Kitchener, Ont., on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025. Ford criticized the popular whisky's parent company, Diageo, for their plan to close one of their Ontario bottling plants in the coming months. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan The Canadian Press

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 6, 2025 11:22 am.

Last Updated October 6, 2025 11:49 am.

Premier Doug Ford is escalating his fight with spirits giant Diageo, vowing to pull Crown Royal and other popular brands from LCBO shelves if the company follows through on plans to shutter a bottling facility in southwestern Ontario.

Speaking in Quebec on Monday, Ford said the province will remove Crown Royal from stores “as soon as the last person leaves that plant,” referring to Diageo’s Amherstburg bottling facility.

The closure, announced earlier this year, is expected to result in the elimination of approximately 200 jobs as the company relocates some operations to the United States.

“Then we’ll look at Smirnoff. Smirnoff’s next. That’s what happens when you try to undermine the people of Ontario,” the premier said.

Diageo, one of the world’s largest alcohol producers, also owns a range of well-known brands, including Johnnie Walker, Guinness, Baileys, and Captain Morgan. The company has announced that it will continue to produce Crown Royal in Canada, maintaining its Canadian headquarters and warehouse operations in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), as well as its bottling and distillation facilities in Manitoba and Quebec.

“These large corporations are going to be held accountable,” Ford added.

Background on dispute

Crown Royal is one of the LCBO’s top-selling whiskies, and Smirnoff is among the most popular vodka brands in Ontario.

Ford’s comments mark the latest escalation in a dispute that began in September, when he reacted angrily to Diageo’s announcement of the Amherstburg closure. At the time, Ford staged a symbolic protest by pouring out a bottle of Crown Royal during a press conference, urging Ontarians to boycott the brand.

Ford said he had asked Diageo if there were incentives Ontario could provide to keep the jobs, but company officials declined. He called the decision “as dumb as a bag of hammers” and accused the company of abandoning Ontario workers.

Diageo has stated that the move was a difficult but necessary decision to improve supply chain efficiency, and pledged to work with Unifor and local officials to support affected employees during the transition.

With files from 680 NewsRadio’s Richard Southern

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Illegal graffiti getting worse, Toronto business and home owners say

On a stretch of Dupont Street between Spadina Road and Ossington Avenue in the Annex neighbourhood, several home and business owners say their properties continue to be tagged. "Many times you get it...

Speakers Corner

41m ago

Ontario school boards urge Ford to halt plan to scrap speed cameras

Ontario's school boards are jointly urging the provincial government not to proceed with Premier Doug Ford's plan to get rid of speed cameras. A statement today from the province's four publicly funded...

36m ago

Four charged after $85K liquor theft ring busted in GTA, drugs seized

Four Mississauga residents are facing a slate of charges after Halton police and LCBO investigators dismantled what they describe as an organized theft ring responsible for stealing more than $85,000 worth...

1h ago

Toronto police investigating 'suspicious' fire at Shroomyz

Toronto police are investigating a suspicious fire at Shroomyz, a psilocybin dispensary on Bloor Street West that has been the target of multiple incidents in recent months. Emergency services were...

updated

2h ago

Top Stories

Illegal graffiti getting worse, Toronto business and home owners say

On a stretch of Dupont Street between Spadina Road and Ossington Avenue in the Annex neighbourhood, several home and business owners say their properties continue to be tagged. "Many times you get it...

Speakers Corner

41m ago

Ontario school boards urge Ford to halt plan to scrap speed cameras

Ontario's school boards are jointly urging the provincial government not to proceed with Premier Doug Ford's plan to get rid of speed cameras. A statement today from the province's four publicly funded...

36m ago

Four charged after $85K liquor theft ring busted in GTA, drugs seized

Four Mississauga residents are facing a slate of charges after Halton police and LCBO investigators dismantled what they describe as an organized theft ring responsible for stealing more than $85,000 worth...

1h ago

Toronto police investigating 'suspicious' fire at Shroomyz

Toronto police are investigating a suspicious fire at Shroomyz, a psilocybin dispensary on Bloor Street West that has been the target of multiple incidents in recent months. Emergency services were...

updated

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:08
Jays beat Yankees 13-7 in game 2, lead series 2-0

The Blue Jays hit 5 home runs in their win over the Yankees on Sunday afternoon, while Trey Yesavage struck out 11 batters in his playoff debut. Lindsay Dunn recaps the game.

15h ago

2:51
Warm Monday before a return to fall weather

After a warm weekend, Monday will see more summer-like temperatures ahead of wet conditions on Tuesday, just as cool weather moves in for the rest of the week.

18h ago

2:52
Restaurants across Canada seeing boost from Jays playoff push

Baseball fever is back and its spreading beyond the ballpark. Restaurants across the country are packed with fans cheering on the home team and staff say business is booming. Catalina Gillies reports.

19h ago

2:33
Summer-like days continue Sunday

Sunday is a great day for outdoor activities with summer-like temperatures in the high 20s, and in some cases reaching the 30s which might break the record for the highest temperature recorded this time of the year.

20h ago

1:51
Blue Jays beat Yankees 10-1 in Game 1 of ALDS

The Toronto Blue Jays opened the post-season with a big win over the New York Yankees in game 1 of their series. Lindsay Dunn recaps all the highlights and post-game reaction.
More Videos