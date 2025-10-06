Family of missing Edmonton teen Samuel Bird pushes to expand search before winter

The search for missing 14-year-old Samuel Bird, now presumed dead by Edmonton police, is taking new form, as his family races to find answers before the winter season sets in.

Edmonton Police Service homicide investigators say Samuel was last seen on surveillance video June 1 at 8:30 p.m. walking through the grounds of Holy Cross School near 151 Street and 104 Avenue.

He then went to a friend’s house at 150 Street and 106 Avenue, they say, where he was last seen.

Authorities are now treating Samuel’s four-month long disappearance as suspicious. Edmonton police say he is presumed to be dead, and they believe his death to be criminal in nature.

Investigators say they have reason to believe his body was abandoned in this area west of the city.

A map showing the possible location of Samuel Bird’s remains. The teen is presumed dead after going missing June 1, 2025. (Courtesy: Edmonton Police Service)

Samuel’s loved ones say they will be taking down the command post in Dawson Park along the river valley to re-focus the search in the zone identified by police.

Farmers and property owners are being advised that volunteers will not be trespassing, but they will search the surrounding areas while wearing bright visibility vests.

“We’ve had one of our friends, his dad brought down four quads from Penticton, B.C. That was literally a couple days right after, so it’s been good. We’ve had a lot of support. We’re just going to keep searching,” said Alanna Bird, Samuel’s mother.

Bird is asking hunters and anyone in the highlighted area to call police if they see anything.

The Canora neighbourhood duplex where Samuel was last seen was searched by police on Sept. 18. Firefighters and police were called to that same home in the early hours of Sept. 29 for a fire, which investigators also say is suspicious.