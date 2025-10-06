Carney’s big test: how will the upcoming budget impact you?

Prime Minister Mark Carney, once known as the Governor of the Bank of Canada, is set to table his first federal budget next month.

With a few weeks left until the November 4 reveal, Ottawa is now putting the final touches on who gets what for the upcoming fiscal year.

But with a projected deficit of $68 billion, Carney and his business-focused background will be looking for ways to spend smart, leaving some sectors inevitably vulnerable to cuts.

Host Mike Eppel speaks to Theo Argitis, senior VP of policy at the Business Council of Canada, who also co-chaired a consultation proposal that outlines five points towards a prosperous upcoming budget. They discuss what challenges are up ahead for the Carney government, and the ways in which Ottawa could set some firm fiscal guardrails to prioritize economic growth.