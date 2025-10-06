Former England rugby captain Lewis Moody diagnosed with ALS

FILE - England rugby union captain Lewis Moody poses for a portrait at their training camp, as the 30 man squad is announced for the upcoming Rugby World Cup, in Bagshot, England, Monday, Aug. 22, 2011.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted October 6, 2025 4:18 am.

Last Updated October 6, 2025 5:52 am.

LONDON (AP) — Lewis Moody, the former England rugby captain and 2003 World Cup winner, has been diagnosed with ALS, also known as motor neurone disease.

The 47-year-old Moody said he has “a bit of muscle wasting in the hand and the shoulder” but described them as “minor symptoms.”

“I feel fit and well in myself and I’m focused on staying positive, living life and dealing with the changes I will experience as they come,” he said in a statement.

Moody was given the diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis two weeks ago.

“There’s something about looking the future in the face and not wanting to really process that at the minute,” he said in an interview with the BBC. “It’s not that I don’t understand where it’s going. We understand that. But there is absolutely a reluctance to look the future in the face for now.”

Fellow rugby player Doddie Weir and rugby league star Rob Burrow have died from the illness in recent years, with rugby embracing a high-profile fundraising campaign to tackle it.

According to Britain’s National Health Service, the disease “causes muscle weakness that gets worse over a few months or years. It’s usually life-shortening and there’s currently no cure, but treatment can help manage the symptoms.”

“You’re given this diagnosis of MND and we’re rightly quite emotional about it, but it’s so strange because I feel like nothing’s wrong,” Moody told the BBC. “I don’t feel ill. I don’t feel unwell … I’m still capable of doing anything and everything. And hopefully that will continue for as long as is possible.”

Moody, a flanker, played 71 times for England, including in all seven matches as England won the 2003 Rugby World Cup in Australia. In the final against Australia, he won the lineout that led to Jonny Wilkinson’s match-winning drop goal. He was England captain for 12 games.

Moody also played five tests for the British and Irish Lions and was a seven-time title winner with English club Leicester Tigers.

He was nicknamed “Mad Dog” because of his fearless and hard-hitting style of play.

Rugby Football Union CEO Bill Sweeney said the governing body was “deeply saddened and distressed” to hear about Moody’s diagnosis.

“Lewis represented England, the British and Irish Lions and his clubs Leicester Tigers and Bath Rugby with both brilliance and distinction,” Sweeney said, adding that Moody was “one of the toughest and most fearless players ever to don a backrow shirt in the game, earning the respect and admiration of team-mates, opponents, and supporters alike all over the world.”

Former Leicester teammates Geordan Murphy and Leon Lloyd on Monday launched an online fundraiser to help Moody and his family.

Since retiring, Moody launched “The Lewis Moody Foundation” to fund research in, and improve diagnosis of, brain tumors.

___

AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police investigating 'suspicious' fire at Shroomyz

Toronto police are investigating a suspicious fire at Shroomyz, a psilocybin dispensary on Bloor Street West that has been the target of multiple incidents in recent months. Emergency services were...

updated

1h ago

Blue Jays' Yesavage continues remarkable rise with historic Game 2 start

Before games, when they're strategizing for an opponent, Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider and his coaches will map out a few different scenarios to anticipate how that night's game could unfold.  There's...

1h ago

Police investigating shooting at Vaughan home

York Regional Police are investigating after shots were fired at a home in Vaughan early Monday morning. Officers were called to the area of Autumn Hill Boulevard and Thornhill Woods Drive around 3:45...

1h ago

Oshawa man critically injured in e-scooter collision; police cite alcohol as possible factor

A 58-year-old man is in critical condition after the electric scooter he was riding collided with a vehicle in Oshawa on Sunday evening. Durham Regional Police say the crash happened around 7:15 p.m....

11m ago

Top Stories

Toronto police investigating 'suspicious' fire at Shroomyz

Toronto police are investigating a suspicious fire at Shroomyz, a psilocybin dispensary on Bloor Street West that has been the target of multiple incidents in recent months. Emergency services were...

updated

1h ago

Blue Jays' Yesavage continues remarkable rise with historic Game 2 start

Before games, when they're strategizing for an opponent, Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider and his coaches will map out a few different scenarios to anticipate how that night's game could unfold.  There's...

1h ago

Police investigating shooting at Vaughan home

York Regional Police are investigating after shots were fired at a home in Vaughan early Monday morning. Officers were called to the area of Autumn Hill Boulevard and Thornhill Woods Drive around 3:45...

1h ago

Oshawa man critically injured in e-scooter collision; police cite alcohol as possible factor

A 58-year-old man is in critical condition after the electric scooter he was riding collided with a vehicle in Oshawa on Sunday evening. Durham Regional Police say the crash happened around 7:15 p.m....

11m ago

Most Watched Today

2:08
Jays beat Yankees 13-7 in game 2, lead series 2-0

The Blue Jays hit 5 home runs in their win over the Yankees on Sunday afternoon, while Trey Yesavage struck out 11 batters in his playoff debut. Lindsay Dunn recaps the game.

11h ago

2:51
Warm Monday before a return to fall weather

After a warm weekend, Monday will see more summer-like temperatures ahead of wet conditions on Tuesday, just as cool weather moves in for the rest of the week.

14h ago

2:52
Restaurants across Canada seeing boost from Jays playoff push

Baseball fever is back and its spreading beyond the ballpark. Restaurants across the country are packed with fans cheering on the home team and staff say business is booming. Catalina Gillies reports.

15h ago

2:33
Summer-like days continue Sunday

Sunday is a great day for outdoor activities with summer-like temperatures in the high 20s, and in some cases reaching the 30s which might break the record for the highest temperature recorded this time of the year.

16h ago

1:51
Blue Jays beat Yankees 10-1 in Game 1 of ALDS

The Toronto Blue Jays opened the post-season with a big win over the New York Yankees in game 1 of their series. Lindsay Dunn recaps all the highlights and post-game reaction.
More Videos