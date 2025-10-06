French PM resigns hours after naming government, plunging France further into political chaos

French outgoing Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu, who resigned just a day after naming his government, arrives to deliver his statement at the Hotel Matignon in Paris, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025. (Stephane Mahe/Pool via AP)

By The Associated Press

October 6, 2025

Last Updated October 6, 2025 8:56 am.

PARIS (AP) — France’s new prime minister Sébastien Lecornu resigned less than 24 hours after naming his government and after less than a month in office, plunging the country into a deep political crisis and leaving French President Emmanuel Macron with few options.

The French presidency said in a statement Monday that Macron, who has been hitting record lows in opinion polls, has accepted his resignation.

Lecornu had replaced his predecessor, François Bayrou, in September to become France’s fourth prime minister in barely a year during a prolonged period of political instability.

French politics have been in disarray since Macron called snap elections last year that produced a deeply fragmented legislature and a political impasse. Far-right and left-wing lawmakers hold over 320 seats at the National Assembly, while the centrists and allied conservatives hold 210, with no party having an overall majority.

A faithful ally of Macron, Lecornu said conditions were no longer met to remain in office after failing to build a consensus.

“It would take little for it to work,” Lecornu said in his resignation speech. “By being more selfless for many, by knowing how to show humility. One must always put one’s country before one’s party.”

With less than two years before the next presidential election, Macron’s opponents immediately tried to capitalize on the shocking resignation, with the far-right National Rally calling on him to either call for new snap parliamentary elections or resign.

“This raises a question for the President of the Republic: can he continue to resist the legislature dissolution? We have reached the end of the road,” far-right leader Marine Le Pen said. “There is no other solution. The only wise course of action in these circumstances is to return to the polls.”

On the far left, France Unbowed also asked for Macron’s departure, while voices on the left called for the revival of a coalition made up of leftists, socialists, greens and communists.

The resignation rattled investors, sending the CAC-40 index of leading French companies plunging. The index was down by nearly 2% on its Friday close.

Ministers appointed just the previous night found themselves in the bizarre situation of becoming caretaker ministers — kept in place only to manage day-to-day affairs until a new government is formed — before some of them had even been formally installed in office.

Agnès Pannier-Runacher, the newly reappointed minister for ecology, posted on X: “I despair of this circus.”

Lecornu’s choice of ministers has been criticized across the political spectrum, particularly his decision to bring back former Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire to serve at the defense ministry, with critics saying that under his watch France’s public deficit soared.

Lecornu’s main task would have been to pass a budget as France is faced with a massive debt crisis. At the end of the first quarter of 2025, France’s public debt stood at 3.346 trillion euros ($3.9 trillion), or 114% of GDP. Debt servicing remains a major budget item, accounting for around 7% of state spending.

Other key positions remained largely unchanged from the previous cabinet, with conservative Bruno Retailleau staying on as interior minister in charge of policing and internal security, Jean-Noël Barrot remaining as foreign minister and Gérald Darmanin keeping the justice ministry.

Retailleau, the head of the conservative Republicans party, said he did not feel responsible for Lecornu’s fall despite lashing out at the composition of the new government. Retailleau blamed Lecornu for not letting him know Le Maire would be part of the government. “It’s a matter of trust,” he told TF1 broadcaster. “You promise a break and end up with returning horses. This government embodied all the conditions to be censured.”

Seeking consensus at the National Assembly, Lecornu consulted with all political forces and trade unions before forming his Cabinet. He also vowed that he would not employ a special constitutional power his predecessors had used to force budgets through Parliament without a vote and would instead seek compromise with lawmakers from the left and the right.

The Associated Press





Top Stories

Toronto police investigating 'suspicious' fire at Shroomyz

Toronto police are investigating a suspicious fire at Shroomyz, a psilocybin dispensary on Bloor Street West that has been the target of multiple incidents in recent months. Emergency services were...

updated

1h ago

Blue Jays' Yesavage continues remarkable rise with historic Game 2 start

Before games, when they're strategizing for an opponent, Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider and his coaches will map out a few different scenarios to anticipate how that night's game could unfold.  There's...

1h ago

Police investigating shooting at Vaughan home

York Regional Police are investigating after shots were fired at a home in Vaughan early Monday morning. Officers were called to the area of Autumn Hill Boulevard and Thornhill Woods Drive around 3:45...

1h ago

Oshawa man critically injured in e-scooter collision; police cite alcohol as possible factor

A 58-year-old man is in critical condition after the electric scooter he was riding collided with a vehicle in Oshawa on Sunday evening. Durham Regional Police say the crash happened around 7:15 p.m....

11m ago

