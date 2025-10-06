High School multi-sport star scoring on the court and in the classroom

Elianah Chrerical is taking charge as the captain of her high school basketball team, but also loves competing in variety of other sports, including volleyball and badminton.

She does all of this while maintaining an academic standard of excellence.

Elianah Cherical – multiple sports

Elianah Cherical – multiple sports

Do you know an athlete or community ambassador who is as inspiring as Elianah? You can nominate them for 680 NewsRadio Athlete of the Week right here!