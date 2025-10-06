Number of temporary worker applications falls as fines rise, government says

Minister of Jobs and Families Patty Hajdu responds to a question during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted October 6, 2025 12:00 am.

Last Updated October 6, 2025 12:37 pm.

OTTAWA — Ottawa says the number of temporary foreign worker applications has dropped by half since September 2024, when new rules were introduced to make it harder to get a permit.

Employment and Social Development Canada also says it collected nearly $4.9 million in fines for non-compliance, including the largest penalty ever imposed under the temporary foreign worker program.

Bolero Shellfish Processing Inc. of New Brunswick was fined $1 million and was banned from the program for 10 years on Sept. 17.

The reasons cited by the federal government for imposing the penalty include breaking federal or provincial hiring laws, paying less than the listed offer and not doing enough to ensure the workplace is free of physical, sexual, financial and/or psychological abuse.

Under new rules introduced last September, Ottawa will refuse applications for permission to hire someone through the temporary foreign worker program in any area where unemployment is higher than six per cent.

High national youth unemployment has put more political pressure on the program, which the government says accounts for only about one per cent of the national workforce.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2025.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press

