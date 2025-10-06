A 58-year-old man is in critical condition after the electric scooter he was riding collided with a vehicle in Oshawa on Sunday evening.

Durham Regional Police say the crash happened around 7:15 p.m. at Albert Street and Athol Street East. Investigators report the e-scooter was travelling east on Athol when it struck a vehicle making a right-hand turn from Albert.

The rider was rushed to a Toronto-area trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, where he remains in critical condition.

DRPS officers attended the scene and continue to probe the circumstances. Police say alcohol is believed to be a factor, though the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities are appealing for witnesses and asking anyone with cellphone, dash cam, or surveillance footage to contact Durham police.

The Oshawa crash comes amid heightened concern over the safety of electric scooters across the GTA. Last week, two children were hospitalized in separate e-scooter collisions in Toronto, renewing calls for stricter oversight of the devices.