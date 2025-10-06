Two people dead, one injured in collision west of Sudbury, Ont.

Two people are dead and one person is in hospital following a single-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon in McKerrow, west of Sudbury.

Provincial police say the collision took place around 3:20 p.m. on Highway 17.

They say Highway 17 between Jacklin Road and Sand Bay Road was closed during the investigation.

Police say their technical collision investigators and a reconstructionist attended the scene alongside emergency crews.

The highway has since reopened.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2025.