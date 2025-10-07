Driver charged after wild DVP crash involving guardrail stunt

A Toronto Police Service badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 7, 2025 6:02 am.

A 33-year-old man is facing impaired and dangerous driving charges after a dramatic overnight crash on the Don Valley Parkway that police say began as a street race.

Toronto police tell 680 NewsRadio that the incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on the northbound DVP near Don Mills Road.

Investigators allege the man’s Volkswagen was racing another vehicle when he lost control. The car veered to the side, mounting the guardrail with two wheels while the other two remained on the road. Police say the driver continued for several hundred metres in that precarious position before colliding with another vehicle.

The driver was not injured but failed a breathalyzer test at the scene.

The second vehicle involved — believed to be a Kia — fled before officers arrived.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be possible.

