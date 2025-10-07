Five premiers urge Carney to withdraw court submission on notwithstanding clause

Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) Snowbirds conduct a flypast over East Block on Parliament Hill during Canada Day celebrations at LeBreton Flats in Ottawa, on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Posted October 7, 2025 3:06 pm.

Last Updated October 7, 2025 8:53 pm.

OTTAWA — Five premiers say Ottawa must withdraw its recent call for limits on the notwithstanding clause because it amounts to a “complete disavowal” of the bargain that spawned the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

The Constitution’s notwithstanding clause gives provincial legislatures or Parliament the ability to pass legislation that effectively overrides provisions of the Charter, though only for a five-year period.

In a filing submitted last month to the Supreme Court of Canada in a case on Quebec’s secularism law, Ottawa argues the constitutional limits on the notwithstanding clause preclude using to distort or wipe out the rights and freedoms guaranteed by the Charter.

Related:

The federal submission says the “temporary character” of the notwithstanding clause confirms that it cannot be used to cause “an irreparable impairment” of Charter rights.

It adds that since any such use would “amount to indirectly amending the Constitution,” it follows that the courts must retain jurisdiction to decide whether a legislature’s use of the clause violates this limit.

In a letter sent Tuesday to Prime Minister Mark Carney, the premiers of Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Nova Scotia call on the federal government to reconsider its approach “and withdraw its written legal argument immediately.”

The letter says the federal arguments seek to advance novel limits on the ability of democratically elected legislatures to use the notwithstanding clause.

Ottawa’s submission also “proposes an unclear and unworkable legal standard with no basis in the text of the Constitution,” the letter says.

“Put simply, the federal government’s arguments represent a complete disavowal of the constitutional bargain that brought the Charter into being,” the letter says.

It argues these arguments threaten national unity by seeking to undermine the sovereignty of provincial legislatures — “a fact we will raise for the consideration of the full Council of the Federation given the fundamental implications for Canadian federalism.”

“Indeed, the federal government’s position amounts to a direct attack on the foundational constitutional principles of federalism and democracy,” the letter adds.

The attorney general of Quebec is the respondent in the Supreme Court case in question, and the attorneys general of Canada, Ontario, Manitoba, British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Alberta are taking part as interveners.

In a Sept. 18 statement about the federal intervention, Justice Minister Sean Fraser, who is also attorney general, said the case is about more than the immediate issues before the court.

“The Supreme Court’s decision will shape how both federal and provincial governments may use the notwithstanding clause for years to come,” he said.

In its submission to the Supreme Court in the case, the Ontario government says the notwithstanding clause is “fundamentally important to Canada’s constitutional democracy.”

The clause preserves the ability of democratically elected representatives to decide that certain laws are sufficiently important to the public interest that they must operate notwithstanding certain Charter provisions for a limited period of time, the submission adds.

Ontario also says the notwithstanding clause is not “a defect to be corrected or mitigated by judicial reinterpretation.”

Speaking to reporters last month, Ford singled out Fraser and Carney as he denounced the federal position.

Ford called it “the worst decision” Carney has ever made, adding it “will be an absolute disaster.”

Ford, whose Progressive Conservative government has used the notwithstanding clause on more than one occasion, said legislatures are supreme, “not judges ruling on stuff that shouldn’t even be in front of the courts.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2025.

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Durham police issue warning after high-risk offender released, residing in Oshawa

Durham police have issued a warning to the public after a high-risk offender was released from prison and is now living in Oshawa. Matthew Donald Adlam, 52, was serving a sentence for a number of sexual...

1h ago

Boos heard during 'O Canada' before Game 3 at Yankee Stadium

Loud boos were heard throughout Yankee Stadium as "O Canada" was played before Game 3 of the American League Division Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees.  The booing started...

49m ago

Blue Jays eye ALDS sweep: What to know before Game 3 vs. Yankees

The Toronto Blue Jays are one win away from advancing to their first American League Championship Series (ALCS) since 2016. After two emphatic victories at Rogers Centre, the Jays carry a commanding...

5h ago

Fourth suspect charged in Riverdale double homicide

A 20-year-old Toronto man has become the fourth person charged with murder in connection to a double homicide in Riverdale back in April.  Officers were called to Bain and Logan Avenues just after...

4h ago

Top Stories

Durham police issue warning after high-risk offender released, residing in Oshawa

Durham police have issued a warning to the public after a high-risk offender was released from prison and is now living in Oshawa. Matthew Donald Adlam, 52, was serving a sentence for a number of sexual...

1h ago

Boos heard during 'O Canada' before Game 3 at Yankee Stadium

Loud boos were heard throughout Yankee Stadium as "O Canada" was played before Game 3 of the American League Division Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees.  The booing started...

49m ago

Blue Jays eye ALDS sweep: What to know before Game 3 vs. Yankees

The Toronto Blue Jays are one win away from advancing to their first American League Championship Series (ALCS) since 2016. After two emphatic victories at Rogers Centre, the Jays carry a commanding...

5h ago

Fourth suspect charged in Riverdale double homicide

A 20-year-old Toronto man has become the fourth person charged with murder in connection to a double homicide in Riverdale back in April.  Officers were called to Bain and Logan Avenues just after...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

3:11
Alberta, B.C. premiers trade jabs over pipeline

Alberta’s premier was in Ottawa Tuesday, trying to sell new pipelines to the prime minister and other easterners. But as Sean Amato reports, Danielle Smith’s pitch is facing the most vocal opposition from out west.

42m ago

0:58
Trump says Carney is a 'great man' and 'tough negotiator' in trade talks

U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Mark Carney shared a laugh at the Oval Office when asked by reporters what's delaying their trade deal.

9h ago

1:03
'We compete': Carney pressed on what's delaying a Canada-U.S. trade deal

While taking questions alongside U.S. President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Mark Carney was pressed on what's caused the delay for Canada and the U.S. to reach a trade deal in comparison to other nations who have.

8h ago

2:31
'Speed cameras do not work': Ford responds to plea from mayors on ban

Ontario Premier Doug Ford responded with a resounding 'no,' to a letter by Ontario mayors pleading for speed cameras to remain amid his proposed ban.

9h ago

2:23
Jays fans cheer from home as team heads to high-stakes game 3

Toronto Blue Jays fans are staying hopeful ahead of the high-stakes game 3 against the Yankees in New York.

10h ago

More Videos