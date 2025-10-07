Macron’s political isolation deepens as allies abandon him, with some calling for his resignation

FILE - Then French Defense minister Sebastien Lecornu, right, and France's President Emmanuel Macron talk at the end of an address by the president to army leaders in Paris Sunday July 13, 2025, (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP, File)

By Samuel Petrequin And John Leicester, The Associated Press

Posted October 7, 2025 7:00 am.

Last Updated October 7, 2025 9:50 am.

PARIS (AP) — Embattled French President Emmanuel Macron suffered a fresh blow Tuesday with two of his former prime ministers sharply distancing themselves from him as he faced growing pressure to resign after the collapse of his latest government.

Édouard Philippe was Macron’s first prime minister after he swept to power in 2017, and Gabriel Attal had previously been one of the French president’s most loyal lieutenants, appointed prime minister in January 2024, during Macron’s second term. Attal then made his displeasure known with Macron’s stunning decision in June 2024 to dissolve parliament’s powerful lower house — the root of the current crisis.

Their separate decisions to now draw a line between themselves and Macron illustrated how the president’s authority is being sapped by his inability to deliver stable governance.

Political turmoil has gripped France for more than a year, flowing from the National Assembly dissolution that triggered fresh elections. The result was a Parliament stacked with opponents of Macron who have brought down his minority governments one after another.

Attal, speaking Monday night to broadcaster TF1, struck the first blow, saying: “Like many French people, I no longer understand the president’s decisions.”

Philippe then piled on more pressure Tuesday, saying that Macron should call early presidential elections and step down after the National Assembly adopts a 2026 budget. Macron has previously said that he’ll see out his second and last presidential term to its end in 2027.

Philippe said Macron “should say we cannot let what we have been experiencing for the past six months drag on. Another 18 months would be far too long and would harm France.”

Lecornu’s uphill mission

The latest crisis erupted with the abrupt resignation on Monday of Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu — Macron’s fourth prime minister since the dissolution, after Attal, Michel Barnier and Francois Bayrou.

After accepting Lecornu’s resignation, Macron then gave his 39-year-old ally another 48 hours to hold more “final negotiations” in the interest of national stability, an apparent last-ditch effort to find some sort of exit to the latest impasse and buy the French leader some time to decide on his next step.

Lecornu met Tuesday with officials from the so-called Socle Commun — or “common platform” — a coalition of conservatives and centrists who had provided a base of support, albeit shaky, for Macron’s prime ministers before shattering when Lecornu named a new Cabinet on Sunday night.

The new government then collapsed less than 14 hours later, when conservative heavyweight Bruno Retailleau withdrew his support.

The left wants to govern, the far right calls for new elections

Macron, now at record-low approval ratings, has not indicated his next move. His rivals have suggested three options: resign, call new elections, or appoint a prime minister from outside his political camp.

The third option, known as “cohabitation,” has been championed by left-wing parties. A leftist coalition, the New Popular Front, won the most seats in the 2024 French legislative election, beating back a far-right surge but failing to win a majority.

The alliance, however, quickly fell apart and both the socialists and the communists are now at odds with Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s far-left party, France Unbowed.

“It is the choice of cohabitation — being called to take responsibility and finally being able to truly change the lives of the French — which we prefer,” Green party leader Marine Tondelier told the France Televisions network.

On the other side, the far right is calling for snap elections. Marine Le Pen’s National Rally, currently leading by far in the polls, believes new legislative elections could work in its favor.

“I call on the president of the Republic to hear the suffering in the country, to come out of his isolation, and to dissolve the National Assembly,” National Rally president Jordan Bardella said. “We must go back to the French people so they can choose a majority for themselves. We are ready to take responsibility.”

Meanwhile, many French people sound disenchanted.

“The impression is that the Fifth Republic is on life support, on a respirator, on morphine, and maybe we should think about changing all that a bit,” Guillaume Glade, a 36-year-old worker, told The Associated Press. “There are cracks on all sides, and we can feel it.”

___

Associated Press journalist Alex Turnbull in Paris contributed to this story. Petrequin reported from London

Samuel Petrequin And John Leicester, The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man faces new charges linked to multiple shootings in Vaughan, Brampton and London, Ont.

A man from Innisfil is facing a growing list of firearm-related charges after investigators connected him to a series of shootings across southern Ontario that saw more than 100 rounds fired at multiple...

1h ago

Ford government blocks public livestreams of school board committee meetings

The Ford government is restricting public access to school board committee meetings. CityNews has learned that the province's Ministry of Education has directed school boards under its jurisdiction,...

14m ago

Driver charged after wild DVP crash involving guardrail stunt

A man is facing impaired and dangerous driving charges after a dramatic overnight crash on the Don Valley Parkway (DVP) that police say began as a street race and ended with another driver injured. Toronto...

updated

3h ago

Blue Jays eye ALDS sweep: What to know before Game 3 vs. Yankees

The Toronto Blue Jays are one win away from advancing to their first American League Championship Series (ALCS) since 2016. After two emphatic victories at Rogers Centre, the Jays carry a commanding...

2h ago

Top Stories

Man faces new charges linked to multiple shootings in Vaughan, Brampton and London, Ont.

A man from Innisfil is facing a growing list of firearm-related charges after investigators connected him to a series of shootings across southern Ontario that saw more than 100 rounds fired at multiple...

1h ago

Ford government blocks public livestreams of school board committee meetings

The Ford government is restricting public access to school board committee meetings. CityNews has learned that the province's Ministry of Education has directed school boards under its jurisdiction,...

14m ago

Driver charged after wild DVP crash involving guardrail stunt

A man is facing impaired and dangerous driving charges after a dramatic overnight crash on the Don Valley Parkway (DVP) that police say began as a street race and ended with another driver injured. Toronto...

updated

3h ago

Blue Jays eye ALDS sweep: What to know before Game 3 vs. Yankees

The Toronto Blue Jays are one win away from advancing to their first American League Championship Series (ALCS) since 2016. After two emphatic victories at Rogers Centre, the Jays carry a commanding...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:43
Etobicoke residents file lawsuit against city over homeless shelter

The 'New Toronto Initiative' is suing the city, local councillor and a consultant over plans to build a new homeless shelter for seniors at 66 Third Street in Etobicoke. Michelle Mackey reports.

11h ago

1:00
FROM THE SCENE: Woman dies after being pinned under TTC bus

Footage from the scene at Royal York subway station shows the aftermath of an incident where an elderly woman died after being pinned under a TTC bus.

18h ago

1:45
Vaughan residents concerned over frequent shootings: 'It's very disturbing'

After the seventh reported shooting in Vaughan within a month, some residents say they are disturbed by the recent gun activity.

18h ago

2:03
Ford threatens to pull Smirnoff, Crown Royal out of LCBO stores

Ontario Premier Doug Ford doubled down on his threats to pull Diageo-owned alcohol brands from LCBO including Crown Royal and Smirnoff, amid the closures of some Canadian warehouses.

20h ago

2:25
'It's getting out of control': Business and home owners say the graffiti problem in Toronto is getting worse

A growing number of homes and business in Toronto are getting tagged with illegal graffiti. People on the receiving end say the City needs to do more to curb the problem. Pat Taney reports.

21h ago

More Videos