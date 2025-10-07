Man charged in connection to person falling off boat near Toronto Islands this summer

Police say the accused was operating an illegal boat charter using the vessel "Slow Motion." (TPS/HO)

By Joseph Ryan

Posted October 7, 2025 5:30 pm.

Last Updated October 7, 2025 5:40 pm.

A man allegedly operating an illegal boat charter has been arrested after a passenger fell off a boat near the Toronto Islands and died this summer.

Earlier in August, Toronto police were called to Lake Ontario near islands for a marine rescue around 12:30 a.m.

It’s alleged the accused picked up a group of 16 passengers who paid for a private boat charter on August 23. One of the passengers fell off the boat into Lake Ontario and was later found dead in the water.

Investigators allege that the accused was operating an illegal boat charter using the vessel “Slow Motion,” with no other crew members. He had also allegedly not obtained a proper commercial licence and registration to conduct a commercial boat charter business.

Nasme Saqqa, 35, of Mississauga was arrested on Tuesday and has been charged with criminal negligence causing death.

He is scheduled to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Court on Wednesday. Officers from the marine unit as well as Transport Canada investigated the incident.

