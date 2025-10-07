Man faces new charges linked to multiple shootings in Vaughan, Brampton and London, Ont.

York Regional Police announced Tuesday that Kaejean Isaiah Doman, 23, has been charged in connection with incidents in Vaughan, Brampton and London between mid-August and early September. Photo: YRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 7, 2025 9:07 am.

Last Updated October 7, 2025 9:08 am.

A man from Innisfil is facing a growing list of firearm-related charges after investigators connected him to a series of shootings across southern Ontario that saw more than 100 rounds fired at multiple homes.

York Regional Police announced Tuesday that Kaejean Isaiah Doman, 23, has been charged in connection with incidents in Vaughan, Brampton and London, Ont., between mid-August and early September.

The investigation began on Sept. 10, when officers responded to reports of gunfire on Lady Angela Lane, near Bathurst Street and Teston Road in Vaughan.

Police say they located a suspect vehicle and, after a short foot pursuit assisted by the Canine Unit, arrested Doman.

He was initially charged with multiple firearm and vehicle-related offences, including discharging a firearm with intent, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of prohibited weapons and devices, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a vehicle, dangerous operation of a vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and flight from a peace officer.

Accused linked to 7 shooting incidents: police

Since the arrest, investigators have tied Doman to seven separate shootings at residential addresses in London, Brampton and Vaughan. Police estimate that approximately 125 shots were fired in total.

The incidents under investigation include:

  • Aug. 18, 2025 – Foxridge Crescent and Tokala Trail, London, Ont.
  • Aug. 26, 2025 – Blue Iris Trail and Footbridge Crescent, Brampton
  • Aug. 31, 2025 – Blue Iris Trail and Footbridge Crescent, Brampton
  • Sept. 6, 2025 – Farrell Road and Via Romano Boulevard, Vaughan
  • Sept. 7, 2025 – Pottery Place and Blue Willow Drive, Vaughan
  • Sept. 7, 2025 – Allison Ann Way and Via Romano Boulevard, Vaughan

Police say no injuries were reported in any of the shootings.

Doman is now facing six additional counts of discharging a firearm with intent and six counts of possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition. He has remained in custody since his Sept. 10 arrest.

Investigators are urging anyone with video surveillance or dashcam footage from the affected areas at the time of the shootings to come forward.

