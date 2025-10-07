Ottawa, Ontario urge each other to help Marineland’s belugas amid euthanasia threat

TORONTO — The federal and Ontario governments are urging each other to help 30 belugas at Marineland, which has threatened to euthanize the whales if the park does not receive emergency funds from Ottawa.

The federal government should reconsider its position after denying Marineland permits to move the belugas to an aquarium in China, Premier Doug Ford said Tuesday.

Federal Fisheries Minister Joanne Thompson said last week that she denied the permits to move the whales to Chimelong Ocean Kingdom because she did not want to subject them to a future performing in captivity, which is consistent with a law passed in 2019.

Marineland said it is quickly running out of money and asked the federal government for an infusion of emergency cash to help it feed and care for the whales – otherwise the belugas would be euthanized.

The Niagara Falls, Ont., tourist attraction also asked Thompson for help finding a new suitor for the whales. Marineland has said there are no other viable alternatives to Chimelong that can take the animals.

It gave the federal government a deadline of Tuesday to respond to its request.

“It should be the federal government that allows them to move them to China or other marine areas that will take them, but saying no to everything and not coming up with a solution is not a great suggestion,” Ford said.

Twenty whales –19 belugas and one killer whale – have died at Marineland since 2019. There are 30 belugas at the park, with the males in one pool and the females in another. There are also four dolphins, several seals and sea lions that remain, as does the park’s complement of bears and deer.

The park has not opened to the public since the end of summer in 2024 and has begun selling off its rides. It has been up for sale since early 2023, though no buyer has come forward. The animals on site are an impediment to its sale.

Thompson said in a letter sent to Marineland on Monday night that Ottawa will not be bailing them out with emergency funds.

“The fact that Marineland has not planned for a viable alternative despite raising these whales in captivity for many years, does not place the onus on the Canadian government to cover your expenses,” Thompson wrote.

Thompson said the Ontario government has a role to play as animal welfare is under the provincial purview.

She urged Marineland to come up with a new plan and said she will consider any proposal quickly.

“At this point, you have only brought forward one proposal, which would mean continued life in captivity, further risks in transport, especially at this distance, and importantly, a return to public entertainment for these whales,” Thompson wrote.

“To reiterate, I remain open to export permit applications and urge Marineland to act in good faith.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2025.

Liam Casey, The Canadian Press