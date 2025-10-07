Truck driver sues Mark Sanchez and Fox after violent fight over parking space

FILE - New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez warms up before an NFL football game between the Jets and the Tennessee Titans on Monday, Dec. 17, 2012, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)

By Margery A. Beck, The Associated Press

Posted October 7, 2025 11:39 am.

Last Updated October 7, 2025 12:03 pm.

A 69-year-old truck driver who was seriously injured in a fight that prosecutors say was started by former NFL quarterback and sports analyst Mark Sanchez is now suing Sanchez and his employer, Fox Corporation, in Indiana state court.

Lawyers for Perry Tole filed the lawsuit Monday in Indiana’s Marion Superior Court, seeking an unspecified amount in actual and punitive damages, as well as attorney’s fees. The lawsuit accuses Sanchez of instigating a fight with Tole late Saturday night outside a downtown Indianapolis hotel, leading to “severe permanent disfigurement, loss of function” and other injuries and emotional distress.

Tole also stabbed Sanchez several times in the fight, according to police. A picture of Tole circulating online shows him in a neck brace on a hospital bed, covered in blood with a deep slash to the side of his face.

A media contact for Fox Corporation did not immediately respond to an email Tuesday seeking comment. Attorneys representing Sanchez in his criminal case declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Attorneys representing Tole in the lawsuit, which requested a trial by jury, did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

Sanchez is facing a felony battery charge, along with several misdemeanor charges, for what prosecutors said Monday was a fight over parking.

“We are literally talking about people fighting over a parking space and-or a dispute about where people are parking, and it resulted in someone receiving just incredibly significant injures,” Marion County prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a news conference Monday.

A police affidavit says the 38-year-old Sanchez, smelling of alcohol, accosted Tole, who had backed his truck into a hotel’s loading docks in downtown Indianapolis. Tole’s lawsuit said Sanchez entered Tole’s truck without permission, then physically blocked and shoved Tole, who then doused Sanchez with pepper spray.

When Sanchez advanced after being sprayed, Tole pulled a knife to defend himself, authorities said.

Sanchez was hospitalized with stab wounds to his upper right torso, according to a police affidavit.

Sanchez was in Indianapolis for Fox’s coverage of Sunday’s game between the Colts and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Sanchez had a 10-year NFL career before retiring in 2019. He spent four seasons with the Jets and also appeared in games with Philadelphia, Dallas and Washington.

He appeared on ABC and ESPN for two years before joining Fox Sports as a game analyst in 2021.

Margery A. Beck, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'I think they're going to be very happy,' Trump says ahead of meeting with Carney

U.S. President Donald Trump sounded positive about a possible trade deal on some tariffs ahead of his meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney at the White House on Tuesday. "I think they're going to...

updated

5m ago

'Cash grabs, pure and simple': Ford rebuffs mayors' plea to keep speed cameras

Premier Doug Ford has doubled down on his government's plan to ban municipal speed cameras across Ontario, rejecting appeals from Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown and Burlington Mayor Marianne Meed Ward to...

1h ago

Eglinton Crosstown LRT 30-day revenue service demonstration begins, opening date still unclear

Officials say the revenue service demonstration is the last major test needed before launching the Eglinton Crosstown LRT in the future.

6m ago

Convoy leaders Lich, Barber given conditional sentences in Ottawa courtroom

"Freedom Convoy" leaders Tamara Lich and Chris Barber were both given 18-month conditional sentences for their roles in the protest that blockaded downtown Ottawa for several weeks. Lich and Barber...

updated

18m ago

Top Stories

'I think they're going to be very happy,' Trump says ahead of meeting with Carney

U.S. President Donald Trump sounded positive about a possible trade deal on some tariffs ahead of his meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney at the White House on Tuesday. "I think they're going to...

updated

5m ago

'Cash grabs, pure and simple': Ford rebuffs mayors' plea to keep speed cameras

Premier Doug Ford has doubled down on his government's plan to ban municipal speed cameras across Ontario, rejecting appeals from Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown and Burlington Mayor Marianne Meed Ward to...

1h ago

Eglinton Crosstown LRT 30-day revenue service demonstration begins, opening date still unclear

Officials say the revenue service demonstration is the last major test needed before launching the Eglinton Crosstown LRT in the future.

6m ago

Convoy leaders Lich, Barber given conditional sentences in Ottawa courtroom

"Freedom Convoy" leaders Tamara Lich and Chris Barber were both given 18-month conditional sentences for their roles in the protest that blockaded downtown Ottawa for several weeks. Lich and Barber...

updated

18m ago

Most Watched Today

2:43
Etobicoke residents file lawsuit against city over homeless shelter

The 'New Toronto Initiative' is suing the city, local councillor and a consultant over plans to build a new homeless shelter for seniors at 66 Third Street in Etobicoke. Michelle Mackey reports.

15h ago

2:14
Rain to bring cooler temperatures

Rain on Tuesday will make way for cooler temperatures for the rest of the week Denise Andreacchi has your seven-day forecast.

18h ago

1:00
FROM THE SCENE: Woman dies after being pinned under TTC bus

Footage from the scene at Royal York subway station shows the aftermath of an incident where an elderly woman died after being pinned under a TTC bus.

21h ago

1:45
Vaughan residents concerned over frequent shootings: 'It's very disturbing'

After the seventh reported shooting in Vaughan within a month, some residents say they are disturbed by the recent gun activity.

22h ago

2:03
Ford threatens to pull Smirnoff, Crown Royal out of LCBO stores

Ontario Premier Doug Ford doubled down on his threats to pull Diageo-owned alcohol brands from LCBO including Crown Royal and Smirnoff, amid the closures of some Canadian warehouses.

More Videos