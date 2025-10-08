Conservatives want to end birthright citizenship for children of temporary residents

Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner holds a news conference in Ottawa on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press

Posted October 8, 2025 3:00 pm.

Last Updated October 8, 2025 3:22 pm.

OTTAWA — The Conservatives want to restrict birthright citizenship in Canada, a measure they say would mirror the rules in peer countries.

Under Canadian law, anyone born in the country is automatically a Canadian citizen.

Conservative immigration critic Michelle Rempel Garner says automatic citizenship should be limited to those who have at least one parent who is either a citizen or a permanent resident.

Rempel Garner tried to amend a government bill on Tuesday to do just that, but her motion was voted down by Liberal and Bloc Québécois MPs on the immigration committee.

Justice Minister Sean Fraser says he doesn’t agree that the law on birthright citizenship needs to change.

The CEO of the Institute for Canadian Citizenship says such a change would scapegoat newcomers and warns that anti-immigrant sentiment is on the rise in Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2025.

Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press

