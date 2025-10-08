Hurricane Priscilla moves along Mexico in the Pacific as Tropical Storm Jerry churns in the Atlantic

This NOAA satellite image taken at 1:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, shows Hurricane Priscilla in the East Pacific Ocean off the coast of Mexico. (NOAA via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted October 8, 2025 9:01 am.

Last Updated October 8, 2025 11:40 am.

MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Priscilla weakened in the Pacific on Wednesday as it moved along the west coast of Mexico while Tropical Storm Jerry in the Atlantic was expected to strengthen on a track for the Leeward Islands, forecasters said.

Priscilla approached major hurricane status Tuesday, but by Wednesday morning was a Category 1 storm with maximum sustained winds around 75 mph (120 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said.

Still, heavy rainfall and flash flooding were possible this week as the storm moves along Mexico’s Pacific coast, as well as later this week and into the weekend in the Southwestern United States.

The storm was moving northwest at 7 mph (11 kph). It was centered about 195 miles (315 kilometers) west-southwest of the southern tip of Baja California, forecasters said.

In the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Jerry had top winds of 60 mph (95 kph). It was centered about 750 miles (1,210 kilometers) east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands while moving west-northwest at 23 mph (37 kph).

Forecasters said Jerry is expected to strengthen gradually and could become a hurricane by the weekend. The core of the storm is expected to be near or to the north of the northern Leeward Islands late Thursday and Friday.

On Thursday into early Friday, 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 centimeters) of rain could fall across the Leeward Islands — bringing the risk of flash flooding. A tropical storm watch was in effect for Antigua, Barbuda and Anguilla; St. Kitts, Nevis and Montserrat; St. Barts and St. Martin; Saba and St. Eustatius; and Guadeloupe and the adjacent islands.

Because of Hurricane Priscilla in the Pacific, a tropical storm was in effect for Baja California Sur, from Cabo San Lucas to Cabo San Lazaro. Priscilla was forecast to continue to weaken Wednesday, the hurricane center said. A major hurricane is defined as Category 3 or higher and wind speeds of at least 111 mph (180 kph).

Large waves generated by Priscilla were affecting portions of the coast of southwestern and west-central Mexico, as well as portions of the coast of the southern Baja California peninsula, forecasters said.

Farther out in the Pacific, Tropical Storm Octave was weakening about 660 miles (1,065 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of Baja California. Its maximum sustained winds were 40 mph (65 kph) and it was moving east at 12 mph (19 kph). Octave, which wasn’t threatening land, was expected to dissipate by Thursday night, forecasters said.

The Associated Press


