Israel and Hamas agree to ‘first phase’ of plan to end fighting and release hostages, Trump says

Smoke rises following an Israeli military strike in Gaza City, as seen from the central Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

By Associated Press

Posted October 8, 2025 7:20 pm.

Last Updated October 8, 2025 7:40 pm.

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the “first phase” of his peace plan to pause fighting and release at least some hostages and prisoners.

“This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace,” Trump wrote late Wednesday.

The war began with Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel that killed about 1,200 people, many of them civilians. Israel’s retaliatory military campaign has left tens of thousands of Palestinians dead, devastated Gaza and upended global politics. Negotiators have been meeting in Egypt for days to hash out a Trump-backed peace plan.

The Associated Press

