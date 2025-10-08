Mary J. Blige is releasing film of her Madison Square Garden show in theaters

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mary J. Blige is taking her throne from the stage to the big screen. But this time, the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul will bring Madison Square Garden with her.

The Grammy and Emmy-winning performer announced Wednesday that she will release her first concert film, “Mary J Blige: For My Fans, Live From Madison Garden” exclusively in theaters on Nov. 5 and 8. It was recorded during a sold-out headlining performance filmed in April during her For My Fans tour.

“Being able to share this moment globally with my fans, who can experience this together in a movie theater, is more special than I can put into words,” Blige said in a statement. “This tour was always for my fans and being able to make this into a movie for them means the world.”

The film will showcase performances from across Blige’s three-decade career, blending hits such as “Be Without You,” “Family Affair” and “No More Drama” along with songs from her 15th studio album, “Gratitude,” which was released last year. It also includes behind-the-scenes footage and surprise guest appearances.

Blige’s tour has drawn sold-out crowds across the U.S., offering what she has described as a thank-you to longtime supporters through storytelling, vulnerability and celebration.

“Mary J. Blige has always represented the heart and soul of New York, and her Madison Square Garden performance reflects that,” said Kymberli Frueh, executive vice president of programming and content acquisitions at Trafalgar Releasing. which will distribute the film. “We’re proud to share this historic hometown concert with audiences around the world through the magic of cinema.”

Jonathan Landrum Jr., The Associated Press