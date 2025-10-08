Police investigating fire at Danforth sports bar as arson

Photo shows the scene of a fire on Danforth Avenue. (Arthur Pressick/CityNews)

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 8, 2025 5:09 pm.

Last Updated October 8, 2025 5:41 pm.

Toronto police say a fire at a Danforth sports bar over the weekend was caused by arson.

Fire crews responded to the blaze at approximately 3:25 a.m. at the bar along Danforth Avenue, near Pape subway station on Sunday.

When crews arrived at the scene, they were met with a large fire at the restaurant. Two people were spotted on the roof attempting to escape the blaze and were eventually rescued with a ladder.

No injuries were reported and the fire was extinguished.

The Fire Marshall’s Office was called in to investigate and determined if the fire was caused by arson.

Investigators are asking anyone who was in the area at the time who may have dash camera or video surveillance to contact police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Historic heart transplant using a heart that stopped beating, conducted in Canada

A groundbreaking moment in Canadian healthcare occurred when a Canadian surgeon completed the country’s first donation-after-death heart transplant in Toronto. At the University Health Network’s...

34m ago

Montreal man wanted for murder in Toronto tops Canada's most wanted fugitives list

The Bolo Program, a national initiative that spotlights Canada's most wanted fugitives, has unveiled its latest Top 25 Most Wanted list Wednesday afternoon in Vancouver. Toronto Police Service Chief...

1m ago

Blue Jays turn to Varland, bullpen for Game 4 vs. Yankees

The Toronto Blue Jays will try to steady themselves Wednesday night after a crushing collapse in Game 3 of the American League Division Series (ALDS), when the New York Yankees stormed back from a five-run...

7h ago

Winnipeg judge stays charges against former fashion mogul Peter Nygard

Charges of sex assault and unlawful confinement were stayed Wednesday against former fashion mogul Peter Nygard due to missing evidence. A Winnipeg judge, ruling on an application from Nygard’s lawyer,...

4h ago

Top Stories

Historic heart transplant using a heart that stopped beating, conducted in Canada

A groundbreaking moment in Canadian healthcare occurred when a Canadian surgeon completed the country’s first donation-after-death heart transplant in Toronto. At the University Health Network’s...

34m ago

Montreal man wanted for murder in Toronto tops Canada's most wanted fugitives list

The Bolo Program, a national initiative that spotlights Canada's most wanted fugitives, has unveiled its latest Top 25 Most Wanted list Wednesday afternoon in Vancouver. Toronto Police Service Chief...

1m ago

Blue Jays turn to Varland, bullpen for Game 4 vs. Yankees

The Toronto Blue Jays will try to steady themselves Wednesday night after a crushing collapse in Game 3 of the American League Division Series (ALDS), when the New York Yankees stormed back from a five-run...

7h ago

Winnipeg judge stays charges against former fashion mogul Peter Nygard

Charges of sex assault and unlawful confinement were stayed Wednesday against former fashion mogul Peter Nygard due to missing evidence. A Winnipeg judge, ruling on an application from Nygard’s lawyer,...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:59
Canadians detained by Israeli forces

Six Canadians among dozens from the humanitarian aid ship Conscience being held in Israel after their boat was boarded by Israeli forces in international waters. Beverly Andrews reports.

38m ago

1:49
Police use 'spoof masks' to announce Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives

Police from across Canada with the Bolo program announced the top 25 most wanted fugitives in the country in a press conference where officers dressed in 'spoof masks' of the fugitives.

4h ago

0:51
City of Toronto not issuing speeding tickets over Canada Post strike

During a city council meeting, a Toronto city staff member confirmed the city is not issuing speeding tickets currently during the Canada Post strike.

7h ago

2:32
Premier says ‘no’ to keeping speed cameras in school zones

The Premier appears resolute on his plans to scrap speed cameras despite growing calls to keep them in school zones. Shauna Hunt reports.
2:23
Brooklin high school students speak out over cancellation of prom

Grade 12 students at three Durham Region high schools won't be able to look forward to wearing corsages and tuxes next spring. Afua Baah speaks with frustrated students at Brooklin high school about the pre-empted cancellation of their prom.
More Videos