Police investigating fire at Danforth sports bar as arson

Toronto police say a fire at a Danforth sports bar over the weekend was caused by arson.

Fire crews responded to the blaze at approximately 3:25 a.m. at the bar along Danforth Avenue, near Pape subway station on Sunday.

When crews arrived at the scene, they were met with a large fire at the restaurant. Two people were spotted on the roof attempting to escape the blaze and were eventually rescued with a ladder.

No injuries were reported and the fire was extinguished.

The Fire Marshall’s Office was called in to investigate and determined if the fire was caused by arson.

Investigators are asking anyone who was in the area at the time who may have dash camera or video surveillance to contact police.