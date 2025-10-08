Pro-Palestinian protesters arrested in Boston after clash with police

By Leah Willingham, The Associated Press

Posted October 8, 2025 10:01 am.

Last Updated October 8, 2025 10:21 am.

BOSTON (AP) — Thirteen pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested in Boston after a chaotic clash with police that resulted in four officers being sent to area hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Everyone arrested at Tuesday’s protest was from the area and ranged in age from 19 and 27, police said. They are due to be arraigned Wednesday and Thursday, most on charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and disturbing the peace.

Local news footage showed protesters and police officers shoving one another and even wrestling on the ground. Video showed protesters shouting, “Get off of him,” as officers were restraining someone.

The protest was one of many around the world that coincided with the second anniversary of the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel that sparked the war in Gaza. Hamas militants killed around 1,200 Israelis and kidnapped 251 people, and Israel responded with a massive military campaign that Gaza health officials say has killed more than 67,000 Palestinians.

According to a police news release, officers were stationed at Boston Common to monitor the rally starting at 5:30 p.m. About an hour later, about 200 to 300 protesters clashed with officers a few blocks away. The crowds blocked a road, chanted over amplified bullhorns and interlocked arms to prevent police vehicles from passing as officers attempted to respond to an “unrelated emergency,” the department said.

When officers tried to move the group to the sidewalk to allow emergency vehicles to pass, protesters surrounded police cruisers, kicked their doors, and ignited smoke devices and flares, police said.

Several officers were assaulted, including one who was struck in the face, and four members of law enforcement were transported to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, the department said.

“They tried to block the police cars trying to come down Tremont Street and it was wild,” witness Brody Greland told WHDH-TV. “After they tried to block the police cars, the police got involved and started making arrests and trying to clear the road, and it got really chaotic. I think there were some fights — some people started throwing punches, it got crazy.”

The Boston protest was organized by area Students for Justice in Palestine groups, according to social media posts. The Berkeley Beacon, Emerson College’s student newspaper, reported that organizers called on protesters to urge their universities to divest from companies with economic ties to Israel.

___

Associated Press reporter Kathy McCormack contributed.

Leah Willingham, The Associated Press

