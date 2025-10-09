Anand says consular officers can help as Israel detains more Canadians from flotilla

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says Canadians detained by Israel for attempting to reach the Gaza Strip should accept Ottawa’s consular help to get home.

Anand said today six Canadians have been detained from boats in the Mediterranean Sea sailing toward Gaza and Ottawa is asking Israeli authorities to release them as soon as possible.

She said that “sometimes our officials are on the ground and Canadians are not accepting” of consular help.

Anand said consular assistance can help in “allowing the process with the Israeli officials on the ground to flow more easily.”

Activists have attempted to reach the Palestinian enclave to deliver aid, and Israel previously released three Canadians who travelled on a separate boat.

An advocacy group in Newfoundland and Labrador called Palestine Action YYT says three activists from the province were detained.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2025.

